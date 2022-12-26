Foligno (lower body) is not expected to travel with the Wild for Tuesday's game in Winnipeg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Foligno, who has notched 10 points and 90 hits in 27 games this year, also didn't play last Thursday versus San Jose. According to Russo, Minnesota will recall forwards Samuel Walker and Adam Beckman to fill in for Foligno and Mason Shaw (suspension).