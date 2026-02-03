Wild's Marcus Foligno: Under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Foligno will not play in Monday's home matchup against Montreal due to an illness.
The Wild have a bug going around their room, with Foligno the latest player to be under the weather. Nico Sturm has moved past his illness and is available Monday, while Tyler Pitlick, who was expected to be a healthy scratch, will remain in the lineup due to Foligno's absence. Minnesota has one more game remaining -- Wednesday in Nashville -- before the Olympic break.
