Johansson tallied a goal in the Wild's 5-1 win over Dallas in Game 3 on Friday.

Johansson's marker put Minnesota up 2-0 early in the second period, and it proved to be the game-winner. He's found the back of the net in two straight games and has four goals and seven points over his last seven outings. Johansson contributed 19 goals and 46 points in 80 regular-season contests.