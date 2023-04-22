Johansson tallied a goal in the Wild's 5-1 win over Dallas in Game 3 on Friday.
Johansson's marker put Minnesota up 2-0 early in the second period, and it proved to be the game-winner. He's found the back of the net in two straight games and has four goals and seven points over his last seven outings. Johansson contributed 19 goals and 46 points in 80 regular-season contests.
More News
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Strikes on power play•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Skating at practice Saturday•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Hopes to return for playoffs•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: No update after late exit•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Leads Wild to victory Monday•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Scores lone goal•