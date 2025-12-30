Johansson scored a goal on three shots, added three assists and went plus-4 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Johansson's line with Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy combined for three goals and five assists. It was Johansson who set the early tone with a goal 26 seconds into the game before distributing three helpers to match his career high for points in a single contest. He's earned four goals and eight assists across his last nine outings as he continues to put together a remarkable age-35 campaign. For the season, he has 12 goals, 20 helpers, 58 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 38 appearances.