Wild's Marcus Johansson: Keeps scoring Sunday
Johansson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Johansson scored three of the Wild's seven goals during their back-to-back set against the Mammoth and Sharks over the weekend. The 35-year-old winger is up to four goals and three assists across 10 appearances, a strong start for a forward that hasn't exceeded the 40-point mark in the last two campaigns. Johansson has added 16 shots on net and a minus-1 rating, and as long as he remains involved on the power play, he should enjoy stable scoring production.
