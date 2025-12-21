Johansson notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Johansson helped out on Nico Sturm's empty-net tally to close out the scoring. The 35-year-old Johansson has three goals and four assists over his last five games, a stretch that was interrupted by a lower-body injury which cost him two contests. He's now at 27 points, 51 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 34 outings this season and remains on track for his best year since 2016-17.