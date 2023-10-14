Johansson (upper body) will play Saturday in Toronto, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Johansson left Thursday's game in the third period and cleared all his medical tests Friday, allowing him to get back in the lineup. Johansson was a plus-1 with one blocked shot in 12:03 of action in the 2-0 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
