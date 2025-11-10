Johansson logged an assist in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Sunday marked Johansson's 1,000th NHL regular-season game. The 35-year-old marked the occasion by setting up Matt Boldy's second-period tally. Johansson is on a nine-game point streak (five goals, six helpers) and has produced a total of 15 points, 27 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 17 contests this season. That level of offense is a bit of a surprise, but it's earned him steady minutes on the Wild's second line.