Wild's Marcus Johansson: Posts helper in 1,000th game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson logged an assist in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Flames.
Sunday marked Johansson's 1,000th NHL regular-season game. The 35-year-old marked the occasion by setting up Matt Boldy's second-period tally. Johansson is on a nine-game point streak (five goals, six helpers) and has produced a total of 15 points, 27 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 17 contests this season. That level of offense is a bit of a surprise, but it's earned him steady minutes on the Wild's second line.
