Boldy scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Boldy's tally with 2:57 left in the third period erased a fourth deficit for the Wild, and it was ultimately enough to force overtime. The winger has four goals and an assist over his last five outings. For the season, he's up to 26 goals, 142 shots on net, a plus-17 rating, 30 blocked shots, 28 hits and 20 PIM through 43 appearances. Boldy's well on his way to shattering his career high of 31 goals from the 2022-23 campaign, and last year's regular-season point total of 73 is also likely to be surpassed if he stays healthy and productive.