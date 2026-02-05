Boldy recorded a hat trick, including a power-play goal, and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.

Boldy has been on fire since returning from a four-game absence in mid-January due to a lower-body injury. The star winger has five goals and 11 total points over his last six outings, a span in which he's also racked up four PIM, a plus-2 rating, 16 shots on goal (for an incredibly high 31.3 shooting percentage) and eight hits.