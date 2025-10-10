Boldy notched a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Boldy was everywhere for the Blues in this season opener and managed to get involved in three of the team's five goals. He found the back of the net late in the first period with a tip-in, and he'd later assist in the goals scored by Joel Eriksson Ek and Marco Rossi in the second and third frames, respectively. Boldy had a career-high 73 points in 2024-25 and figures to remain a steady source of production for the Wild as a top-six forward who also plays in the first power-play unit.