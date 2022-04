Boldy provided an assist and fired eight shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Boldy set up Kevin Fiala on a go-ahead goal in the second period. In his last 11 games, Boldy has three goals and 11 helpers, though he missed four contests in that stretch with an upper-body injury. The rookie winger hasn't looked out of place this year, posting 15 goals, 23 helpers, 105 shots on net, and a plus-19 rating through 44 contests in a top-six role.