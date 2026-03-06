Wild's Nick Foligno: Off to Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Foligno was traded to Minnesota from Chicago on Friday for future considerations, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Foligno will join his brother Marcus Foligno with the Wild. Foligno leaves Chicago with three goals, eight assists, 87 hits and 26 blocked shots across 37 contests this season. He should see a bottom-six role with the Wild.
