Swaney signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Sunday.

Swaney is coming off his first full year of professional hockey; the 24-year-old scored 16 goals and 38 points through 62 games with AHL Iowa. He was a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and spent four years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Swaney has yet to make his NHL debut and should spend most, if not all, of the 2022-23 campaign at the AHL level once again.