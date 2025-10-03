Sturm (back) will participate in Friday's preseason game against Chicago, per the NHL media site.

It'll be Sturm's first exhibition game of training camp due to the back injury. The 30-year-old recorded seven goals, 14 points, 20 PIM and 107 hits in 62 regular-season appearances between San Jose and Florida in 2024-25. Sturm will probably make Minnesota's Opening Night roster, but he might spend some of the campaign as a healthy scratch.