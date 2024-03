Heidt signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Saturday.

Heidt has been on fire with WHL Prince George this season, posting 34 goals and 80 assists over 65 appearances. He was selected 64th overall in 2023. Heidt has displayed a strong scoring touch at the junior level while adding a physical edge despite a smallish 5-foot-11 frame. The forward is likely multiple years away from the NHL still, as he'll probably need to test his skills in the AHL eventually.