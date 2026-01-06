Hartman scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Hartman snapped a six-game goal drought with a power-play tally in the third period, and while that goal cut the deficit to one goal, the Wild couldn't complete the comeback. This was Hartman's 10th goal of the campaign, but the 31-year-old isn't expected to carry a ton of fantasy upside as long as he remains in a bottom-six role. As the most, his presence in power-play situations could boost his upside as a streaming alternative in some formats.