Hartman scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Hartman has two goals and four points over his last two games. The 31-year-old forward continues to see time on the third line and second power-play unit, though he occasionally gets some shifts alongside Kirill Kaprizov as well depending on the flow of the game. Hartman has racked up six goals, 12 points (three on the power play), 57 shots on net, 31 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 29 appearances.