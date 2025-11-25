Head coach John Hynes said Tuesday that Hinostroza's lower-body injury will sideline him for 4-6 weeks, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Hinostroza was placed on injured reserve Monday, and this latest update indicates that the 31-year-old will be out of the lineup until at least sometime in late December. The Wild are dealing with multiple injuries up front, so their top players will need to continue carrying the load, but that also means depth players will receive consistent opportunities going forward.