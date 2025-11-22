Hinostroza sustained a serious undisclosed injury in Friday's game versus the Penguins and will miss time, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Hinostroza was hauled down during the second period and landed awkwardly, resulting in the injury. He will return to Minnesota for further evaluation, effectively ruling him out of the Wild's next two games at a minimum. That said, head coach John Hynes' update after Friday's contest suggests Hinostroza's absence could be much longer.