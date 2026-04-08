Trenin logged an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Trenin has gone 16 games without a goal, earning four assists, 21 shots on net and 89 hits in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old has earned 22 points, 93 shots on net, 33 PIM, a plus-13 rating and a league-leading 395 hits over 78 appearances. The offense is just enough to make it worth rostering Trenin for his elite production in fantasy leagues that count hits.