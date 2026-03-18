Despite suffering just one loss on the season, the Miami (OH) RedHawks find themselves in a 2026 First Four matchup against the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday. After a perfect regular season, Miami dropped an 87-83 decision to UMass in a MAC Tournament quarterfinal matchup on March 12. SMU is coming off an 86-69 loss to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament first round on March 10. The RedHawks (31-1), who are 1-1 on neutral courts this season, won the MAC regular-season title at 18-0. The Mustangs (20-13), who have lost five of six, tied for 11th in the ACC regular-season standings at 8-10.

The game from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, tips off at 9:15 p.m. ET. SMU leads the all-time series 2-0. SMU is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Miami (OH) vs. SMU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 163.5. Before making any SMU vs. Miami (OH) picks, check out what SportsLine college basketball expert Bob Konarski has to say.

Konarski specializes in college basketball, displaying in-depth knowledge of hundreds of Division I teams. He is a regular presence in the SportsLine Discord, co-hosts a weekly X Spaces with fellow CBB expert Tom Casale and can be seen on the "Early Edge" breaking down his college hoops plays. He enters the tournament on a 65-44 run on college basketball picks, returning $1,615 for $100 players. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, Konarski has his sights set on Miami (Ohio) vs. SMU, and just revealed his First Four picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Konarski's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for SMU vs. Miami (Ohio):

Miami (OH) vs. SMU spread: SMU -6.5 Miami (OH) vs. SMU over/under: 163.5 points Miami (OH) vs. SMU money line: SMU -303, Miami (OH) +241 Miami (OH) vs. SMU picks: See picks at SportsLine Miami (OH) vs. SMU TV: truTV

Top Miami (Ohio) vs. SMU predictions

Konarski is going Over on the point total (163.5). Both teams can score as Miami ranks No. 2 in the nation at 90.7 points per game, while SMU is No. 23 at 84.2 points. Seven players average at least 10.1 points for Miami, with Peter Suder leading the way with 14.6. SMU, meanwhile is led by Boopie Miller at 19.2 points per game as five Mustangs average at least 10.8 points.

"The RedHawks' defense struggled in their conference, and now face one of the top offenses in country? Over 163.5," Konarski told SportsLine.

How to make SMU vs. Miami (Ohio) picks

Konarski has also found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins SMU vs. Miami (OH) in the 2026 First Four, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert on a 65-44 roll on his college basketball best bets, and find out.