The Jonah Keri Podcast: Reverend Rob Lee

Jonah Keri talks to Reverend Rob Lee

In this episode: Jonah Keri spreads the gospel with Reverend Rob Lee (MTV VMAsThe View) on his book Stained Glass Millennials and the disconnect between young people and religion; how to inject empathy into church; reversing the legacy of his great-great uncle Robert E. Lee; why Confederate monuments should be taken down; the Reverend's charitable work with The King Center; and much more. 

