The Jonah Keri Podcast: Reverend Rob Lee

In this episode: Jonah Keri spreads the gospel with Reverend Rob Lee (MTV VMAs, The View) on his book Stained Glass Millennials and the disconnect between young people and religion; how to inject empathy into church; reversing the legacy of his great-great uncle Robert E. Lee; why Confederate monuments should be taken down; the Reverend's charitable work with The King Center; and much more.

