2019 Houston Open odds, predictions: Top golf picks from advanced computer model that nailed six majors

Once a pivotal pre-Masters tuneup on a course prepared as close to Augusta National as possible, the 2019 Houston Open moves to the fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour wraparound season beginning this week at the Golf Club of Houston. According to the latest 2019 Houston Open odds, former Open Champion and 2013 FedEx Cup champion Henrik Stenson is going off as the Vegas favorite at 11-1, with Safeway Open winner Cameron Champ close behind at 20-1. Former major champions Jimmy Walker and Jason Dufner are set to play, as are former Houston Open winners Russell Henley, D.A. Points, Johnson Wagner, Jim Herman, Matt Jones and Hunter Mahan. With so many proven winners peppering the 2019 Houston Open field, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. So before you lock in any 2019 Houston Open picks of your own or enter a PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Houston Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Daniel Berger, a two-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 5.

Berger has exploded out of the gates this season, finishing inside the top 25 in each of his first two starts. Last week, Berger fired four rounds in the 60s and earned a T-18 finish at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Despite his strong start to the season, Berger has struggled to find consistency throughout his career. In fact, the 26-year-old finished T-49 or worse 11 times last season. Berger's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the green in regulation. Berger finished last season ranked 138th in greens in regulation percentage (65.15), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Houston Open 2019 field.

Another surprise: Sebastian Munoz, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. The winner at the Sanderson Farms Championship three weeks ago and current FedEx Cup leader, Munoz will play his fourth tournament in a row to start the season. He began the season with a T-7 finish at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and followed it up with his first PGA Tour victory in Jackson, Miss. Those two finishes, combined with a T-33 at the Safeway Open have Munoz leading the FedEx Cup points race.

Plus, Munoz enters the Houston Open ranked 10th in scoring average (69.402). Munoz has proven he has what it takes to win on the PGA Tour, and at 33-1, he's a great value play this week at the Houston Open.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 33-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title, including a massive long shot with triple-digit odds. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the Houston Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 Houston Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Henrik Stenson 11-1

Daniel Berger 20-1

Cameron Champ 20-1

Brian Harman 20-1

Jason Kokrak 25-1

Pat Perez 25-1

Scottie Scheffler 25-1

Russell Henley 33-1

Matt Jones 33-1

Russell Knox 33-1

Denny McCarthy 33-1

Sebastian Munoz 33-1

Keegan Bradley 40-1

Aaron Baddeley 50-1

Bronson Burgoon 50-1

Bud Cauley 50-1

Kevin Chappell 50-1

Harris English 50-1

Beau Hossler 50-1

Martin Laird 50-1

Luke List 50-1

Carlos Ortiz 50-1

Sam Ryder 50-1

Nick Taylor 50-1

Cameron Tringale 50-1