The first of six majors to be played over the course of the 2020-21 season, the 2020 U.S. Open is officially underway, teeing off in September for the first time in more than a century. The USGA's signature event has a new television home as the U.S. Open returns to NBC's airwaves and Yanni's classic theme song is played again.

As for the second golf major to be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it should be an incredible four days at Winged Foot as the best golfers in the world take on a fun yet difficult course looking for major glory and a share of the $12 million purse. Though a few were forced to withdraw amid positive tests and injuries, none is more notable than two-time champion Brooks Koepka (2018-19), whose string of injuries also forced him out of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Among the top storylines ahead of the event: Gary Woodland enters as the defending champion, Dustin Johnson looks to continue playing at the torrid pace he has been for weeks, Jon Rahm again tries to unseat D.J. at a big-time event, and Phil Mickelson goes for his career grand slam, no matter how unlikely. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas are among the other stars ready to take on Winged Food over the course of 72 holes (they hope) this week.

Enough talking about it. Strap in for complete coverage of the 2020 U.S. Open all week from CBS Sports. Here's how you can watch as much of the U.S. Open as possible over the rest of the week days. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, September 17

Early TV coverage: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Daytime TV coverage: 2-5 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Late coverage: 5-7 p.m. on Peacock

Additional coverage via live streaming on USOpen.com

Featured Groups (early) -- 7:55 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 8:10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Featured Groups (late) -- 1:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Round 2 -- Friday, September 18

Early coverage: 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Peacock

Daytime TV coverage: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Late TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Additional coverage via live streaming on USOpen.com

Featured Groups (early) -- 7:55 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 8:10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Featured Groups (late) -- 1:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Round 3 -- Saturday, September 19

Early coverage: 9-11 a.m. on Peacock

TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Additional coverage via live streaming on USOpen.com

Featured Groups (early) -- 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 8:10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Featured Groups (late) -- 1:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Round 4 -- Sunday, September 20

Early coverage: 8-10 a.m. on Peacock

Daytime TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Golf Channel

Late TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Additional coverage via live streaming on USOpen.com

Featured Groups (early) -- 7:55 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Featured Groups (late) -- 1:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.