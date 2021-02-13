Last week's thrill ride of a tournament at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is followed this week by the more serene (and picturesque) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Both courses will be used this week, but Monterey Peninsula Country Club is out as a host because the tournament will not include amateurs (nor fans) during this edition. Still, there's plenty to see. Jordan Spieth will likely be must-see TV throughout the week. Patrick Cantlay is back for the first time following his runner-up finish at The American Express a few weeks ago. And Will Zalatoris -- a future star! -- is trying to introduce himself to a broader golf audience.

After Round 2 action on Friday, we're in store for another weekend with one of the top stars in the game at the forefront of the conversation as Jordan Spieth overtook the top of the leaderboard after shooting a 5-under 67. This performance coming just one week after he went into Sunday contending for the Phoenix Open win. Spieth holds a one-shot lead at 11 under with Daniel Berger sitting one stroke behind.

Here's how you can follow along all week at Pebble.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 -- Saturday



Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio