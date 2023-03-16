In 1995, Ben Crenshaw made Masters history when he went 11 years between wins at Augusta National Golf Club. The gap between major victories is among the longest in golf history, but is especially unique because both wins came at the Masters. Tiger Woods nearly went 11 years between major wins in 2008 and 2019 when he won the U.S. Open and the Masters, but can he challenge to win at Augusta at the Masters 2023 even though he is a 55-1 long shot in the 2023 Masters odds at Caesars Sportsbook?
The 2023 Masters field promises to feature three past winners who will all look for their third green jacket, the most recent being Bubba Watson (100-1), who last won in 2014. Otherwise, 2023 Masters contenders like Rory McIlroy (8-1) and Jon Rahm (7-1) will aim for their first career Masters wins. Before locking in your 2023 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles mightily at Augusta National and doesn't even crack the top 25. The 2015 Masters champion, Spieth finished in the top three in four of his first five Masters appearances. But over his last four starts, he has just one top-20 finish and missed the cut in 2022.
Spieth has had an inconsistent season, with more finishes outside the top 50 (four) than in it (three). His normally reliable putter has failed him, as after ranking in the top 10 in putting average seven times in his career, Spieth has dropped to 80th this year. His precision off the tee has cratered even more, as he ranks 174th on tour in driving accuracy percentage. Spieth has yet to find his rhythm this season, so the model is avoiding him in 2023 Masters betting strategy.
The model has also revealed where Tiger will finish at the 2023 Masters. At this stage of his career, Woods has few motivations bigger than winning major tournaments, particularly the Masters. He tested the competitive waters for the first time this year at the Genesis Invitational in February, where he finished tied for 45th.
His place on the leaderboard wasn't as important as his ability to compete for four rounds, which he showed he could handle, even if it was laborious at times. Woods chose to skip the Players Championship, but he showed at the Genesis that trademark elements of his game are better than this time last year. At the Genesis, he outdrove the average distance of the field by 7.5 yards, which is a positive sign considering that his game is still visibly affected by the leg injuries that he suffered in a 2021 automobile accident. The model just locked in its surprising Tiger Woods Masters picks here.
Jon Rahm +700
Rory McIlroy +800
Scottie Scheffler +1000
Cameron Smith +1200
Jordan Spieth +1500
Justin Thomas +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Tony Finau +2000
Will Zalatoris +2000
Collin Morikawa +2200
Max Homa +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Dustin Johnson +2500
Cameron Young +2500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500
Joohyung (Tom) Kim +2500
Viktor Hovland +2600
Sungjae Im +3300
Hideki Matsuyama +3300
Brooks Koepka +3500
Sam Burns +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Joaquin Niemann +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Bryson DeChambeau +5500
Tiger Woods +5500
Aaron Wise +6000
Louis Oosthuizen +6000
Abraham Ancer +6000
Justin Rose +6500
Patrick Reed +6500
Tommy Fleetwood +7500
Si-Woo Kim +8000
Russell Henley +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Billy Horschel +8500
Talor Gooch +9000
Mito Pereira +9000
Adam Scott +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Bubba Watson +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Seamus Power +12500
K H Lee +12500
Keegan Bradley +12500
Thomas Pieters +12500
Ryan Fox +12500
Sergio Garcia +12500
Alex Noren +15000
Scott Stallings +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Jason Kokrak +15000