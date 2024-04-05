The Masters 2024 champion will earn a coveted green jacket, gold medal, get his name engraved on the 130-pound Masters trophy that is permanently housed at Augusta National Golf Club, and receive a mini-replica of that trophy. Scottie Scheffler received those honors as the 2022 winner and is the favorite to win that bounty again at 5-1 in the 2024 Masters odds. The 2024 Masters begins on Thursday, April 11, and defending champion Jon Rahm is 13-1 in the latest Masters odds 2024.

Golfers still searching for their first green jackets include Rory McIlroy (10-1), Brooks Koepka (21-1), Viktor Hovland (21-1) and Justin Thomas (28-1). Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks of your own, be sure to see the 2024 Masters golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.



McClure's model predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.



The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.



In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.



Now that the Masters 2024 field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Masters: Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the co-favorites, fails to complete the career grand slam and barely cracks the top five at Augusta National. The world's No. 2-ranked golfer is off to a rough start in 2024, with his highest finish through his first five starts being 19th at the Players Championship.

Putting was an issue for McIlroy at the start of the season, as he previously ranked 129th in that area (-0.246). While he has improved to 83rd on the PGA Tour (0.036) and his total shots gained (0.610) is 40th, he is still 123rd in shots gained approaching the green (-0.176). While there appears to be small improvements in his game, his finishes this season are why the model is low on him.

Another surprise: Jordan Spieth, a 21-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. It has been nearly a decade since Spieth's 2015 Masters victory. Nevertheless, Spieth has top-five finishes in two of his last three starts at the course, and his career scoring average of 70.66 at Augusta is the best in Masters history (minimum 30 rounds).

A weakness of Spieth has been his struggles on the green, but that's not the case this year. He ranks third on tour in putting average (1.688) and 19th in strokes gained: around-the-green (0.367). Add in that Spieth ranks in the top 25 in driving distance and it comes as no surprise that he is averaging the fifth-most birdies per round (4.90). Given his current form and his course history, you won't find many better values than Spieth with 2024 Masters odds of 21-1, according to the model. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 Masters picks

The model is also targeting six other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 Masters, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Masters 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including last year's Masters and Open Championship.

2024 Masters odds, field

Full set of Masters picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1300

Brooks Koepka +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Will Zalatoris +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Xander Schauffele +2400

Ludvig Aberg +2400

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Cameron Smith +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3100

Collin Morikawa +3100

Joaquin Niemann +3100

Wyndham Clark +3100

Matt Fitzpatrick +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Tony Finau +4400

Max Homa +4400

Brian Harman +4600

Shane Lowry +4600

Cameron Young +4600

Jason Day +4600

Bryson DeChambeau +4600

Sam Burns +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Sung-Jae Im +7500

Tyrrell Hatton +7500

Corey Conners +9000

Tom Kim +9000

Justin Rose +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Russell Henley +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Jake Knapp +12000

Phil Mickelson +16000

Harris English +16000

Sergio Garcia +16000

Tiger Woods +16000

Gary Woodland +19000

Keegan Bradley +19000

Si Woo Kim +19000

Chris Kirk +19000

Ryan Fox +19000

J.T. Poston +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Thorbjorn Olesen +19000

Adrian Meronk +19000

Sepp Straka +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Eric Cole +19000

Matthieu Pavon +19000

Emiliano Grillo +19000

Nicolai Hojgaard +19000

Luke List +21000

Adam Hadwin +21000

Charl Schwartzel +28000

Kurt Kitayama +28000

Bubba Watson +28000

Ryo Hisatsune +28000

Erik van Rooyen +28000

Danny Willett +34000

Denny McCarthy +34000

Lee Hodges +34000

Taylor Moore +43000

Adam Schenk +43000

Lucas Glover +43000

Grayson Murray +55000

Christo Lamprecht +55000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Zach Johnson +100000

Stewart Hagestad +100000

Jasper Stubbs +100000

Santiago De La Fuente +100000

Neal Shipley +100000