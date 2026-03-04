The PGA Florida Swing continues on Thursday with the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge. The Signature Event status for this tournament brings virtually all of the PGA's top players back after most sat out last week's Cognizant Classic. The top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are all in the field, and it's Scottie Scheffler who is atop the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds board at FanDuel Sportsbook.

He's the +350 favorite (risk $100 to win $350), followed by Rory McIlroy at +1000. Tommy Fleetwood (+2000), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200), Collin Morikawa (+2500) and Xander Schauffele (+2500) are among the other 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational favorites.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the API 2026: Schauffele, one of the favorites and a two-time major winner, barely cracks the top 10 of the projected leaderboard. He's a golfer to fade. The 32-year-old finished T7 at the Genesis Invitational last time out, but otherwise has finished T19 or worse in every other tournament this year. He's never finished in the top 20 of this tournament and was T40 after barely making the cut at this event last year.

Another surprise: The model says Si Woo Kim makes a strong run at the title, even though he's a +3300 longshot. Kim has cooled a bit in his past two events, but he opened the season with four straight finishes of T11 or better, including a T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open and a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open.

The model is also says three golfers going off at +3000 or higher will make a run at the top spot on the leaderboard.

Who will win the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world?

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, favorites

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +350

Rory McIlroy +1000

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Xander Schauffele +2500

Harris English +3000

Si Woo Kim +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Ludvig Åberg +3300

Viktor Hovland +3300

Cameron Young +3500

Min Woo Lee +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Sam Burns +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Chris Gotterup +4500

Kurt Kitayama +4500

Adam Scott +4500

Shane Lowry +4500

Justin Rose +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Rickie Fowler +5500

Ben Griffin+5500

Ryan Gerard +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Pierceson Coody +5500

Nicolai Højgaard +6000

Jacob Bridgeman +6000

Justin Thomas +6500

Jordan Spieth +6500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Jason Day +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Nick Taylor +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Nico Echavarria +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000