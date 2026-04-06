2026 Masters odds, picks, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions from golf model that's nailed 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2026 Masters 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA Tour picks for Augusta National
A trio of golfers can complete the third leg of the career grand slam with a victory at the 2026 Masters, which begins on Thursday, April 9. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka have won two of the other majors entering the Masters 2026. This extra incentive could up the interest in backing any of the three with PGA picks come Thursday, April 9 at Augusta National. The latest 2026 Masters odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Scottie Scheffler as the +500 favorite (risk $100 to win $500), with Jon Rahm moving into the second spot on the Masters odds board at +950, followed closely by Bryson DeChambeau at +1000.
Other 2026 Masters contenders include defending champion Rory McIlroy (+1200), Ludvig Aberg at +1500 and Schauffele at +1600. Potential Masters sleeper picks who have had strong PGA seasons include Chris Gotterup (+4500) and Si Woo Kim (+5000). Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, or entering any 2026 Masters one-and-done picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Schauffele, a two-time major winner and one of the favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. He's had a rough start to the 2026 PGA Tour, as he missed the cut in his first event before placing 41st in his second. A big reason for Schauffele's struggles lies on the green, where he ranks 76th in total putting after being third in 2024, when he won his two majors. When you factor in that Schauffele also has more missed cuts than top-fives over his last four trips to Augusta, he's one to steer clear of with 2026 Masters bets, considering his short PGA odds. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Morikawa, even though he's a longshot at +3000 and has some concerns about his back after withdrawing from the Texas Open recently. He already has a PGA Championship and Open Championship on his resume, but Morikawa has been more consistent at the Masters than any other major. At no major does he have more top-fives (two), top 10s (three) or top 25s (five) than at Augusta National, which includes top-15 finishes in each of the last four years. The seven-time PGA Tour winner also enters in playing his best in years, as he prevailed at Pebble Beach in mid-February, ending a 45-start winless drought and then followed that up with a seventh place at the Genesis and then a fifth place at the Arnold Palmer. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
The model is also targeting two more longshots of +3000 or greater, including one of at least +5000 that could bring strong returns. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Masters odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +500
Jon Rahm +950
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Rory McIlroy +1200
Ludvig Åberg +1500
Xander Schauffele +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Cameron Young +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Collin Morikawa +3000
Justin Rose +3000
Robert MacIntyre +3300
Patrick Reed +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Min Woo Lee +4000
Chris Gotterup +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Brooks Koepka +4500
Si Woo Kim +5000
Shane Lowry +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Patrick Cantlay +6500
Jacob Bridgeman +6500
Nicolai Højgaard +6500
Jake Knapp +7000
Adam Scott +7000
Sepp Straka +7000
Tyrrell Hatton +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Justin Thomas +7000
Corey Conners +8000
Marco Penge +8000
Sungjae Im +10000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Jason Day +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Brian Harman +12500
Max Homa +12500
Daniel Berger +15000
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Ryan Fox +17500
Casey Jarvis +17500
Keegan Bradley +17500
Dustin Johnson +17500
Alex Noren +17500
Harry Hall +17500
Ryan Gerard +17500
Sam Stevens +22500
Nick Taylor +22500
Michael Kim +22500
Wyndham Clark +22500
Max Greyserman +25000
Sami Valimaki +25000
Sergio Garcia +25000
Haotong Li +25000
Nicolas Echavarria +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Aldrich Potgieter +25000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Tom McKibbin +35000
Michael Brennan +50000
Kristoffer Reitan +50000
John Keefer +50000
Matt McCarty +50000
Davis Riley +75000
Bubba Watson +75000
Charl Schwartzel +75000
Zach Johnson +75000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000