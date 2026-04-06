A trio of golfers can complete the third leg of the career grand slam with a victory at the 2026 Masters, which begins on Thursday, April 9. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka have won two of the other majors entering the Masters 2026. This extra incentive could up the interest in backing any of the three with PGA picks come Thursday, April 9 at Augusta National. The latest 2026 Masters odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Scottie Scheffler as the +500 favorite (risk $100 to win $500), with Jon Rahm moving into the second spot on the Masters odds board at +950, followed closely by Bryson DeChambeau at +1000.

Other 2026 Masters contenders include defending champion Rory McIlroy (+1200), Ludvig Aberg at +1500 and Schauffele at +1600. Potential Masters sleeper picks who have had strong PGA seasons include Chris Gotterup (+4500) and Si Woo Kim (+5000). Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, or entering any 2026 Masters one-and-done picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Masters field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Schauffele, a two-time major winner and one of the favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. He's had a rough start to the 2026 PGA Tour, as he missed the cut in his first event before placing 41st in his second. A big reason for Schauffele's struggles lies on the green, where he ranks 76th in total putting after being third in 2024, when he won his two majors. When you factor in that Schauffele also has more missed cuts than top-fives over his last four trips to Augusta, he's one to steer clear of with 2026 Masters bets, considering his short PGA odds. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Morikawa, even though he's a longshot at +3000 and has some concerns about his back after withdrawing from the Texas Open recently. He already has a PGA Championship and Open Championship on his resume, but Morikawa has been more consistent at the Masters than any other major. At no major does he have more top-fives (two), top 10s (three) or top 25s (five) than at Augusta National, which includes top-15 finishes in each of the last four years. The seven-time PGA Tour winner also enters in playing his best in years, as he prevailed at Pebble Beach in mid-February, ending a 45-start winless drought and then followed that up with a seventh place at the Genesis and then a fifth place at the Arnold Palmer. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

The model is also targeting two more longshots of +3000 or greater, including one of at least +5000 that could bring strong returns. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Masters odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +500

Jon Rahm +950

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Ludvig Åberg +1500

Xander Schauffele +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Collin Morikawa +3000

Justin Rose +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Patrick Reed +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Si Woo Kim +5000

Shane Lowry +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Patrick Cantlay +6500

Jacob Bridgeman +6500

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Sepp Straka +7000

Tyrrell Hatton +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Corey Conners +8000

Marco Penge +8000

Sungjae Im +10000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Jason Day +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Brian Harman +12500

Max Homa +12500

Daniel Berger +15000

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Ryan Fox +17500

Casey Jarvis +17500

Keegan Bradley +17500

Dustin Johnson +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Harry Hall +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sam Stevens +22500

Nick Taylor +22500

Michael Kim +22500

Wyndham Clark +22500

Max Greyserman +25000

Sami Valimaki +25000

Sergio Garcia +25000

Haotong Li +25000

Nicolas Echavarria +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Aldrich Potgieter +25000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Tom McKibbin +35000

Michael Brennan +50000

Kristoffer Reitan +50000

John Keefer +50000

Matt McCarty +50000

Davis Riley +75000

Bubba Watson +75000

Charl Schwartzel +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000