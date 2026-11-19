The PGA Tour has 72 holes remaining in its 2026 season as players head to Sea Island, Georgia, not for vacation but rather job security, as the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings at the conclusion of the RSM Classic will be able to take a big sigh of relief and a big squeeze of their PGA Tour cards.
And all it takes is one tournament. This was put on display last week at the Austin Championship, where Chad Ramey clocked his first top-10 finish of the entire season. It just so happened to be a win that gave him status for the 2027 season and, even more importantly, on the Championship Series in 2028.
One tournament. That is what players on the bubble will be telling themselves this week, as the sleepy, slow town of Sea Island will be sped up by the anxiety and angst of PGA Tour players who experienced a year to forget. Some will rise to the occasion to save their season and perhaps career, while others will crumble under the pressure of what is at stake.
Let's look into the key players on either side of the bubble as the 2026 RSM Classic gets underway.
Bubble boys
|No. 98
|It's been boom-or-bust for Moore in 2026, and that is being kind. While the consistency has not been impressive, his workload has been as he will finish the year with 23 starts despite having only conditional status. That should be a ray of hope for those who fall outside the top 100, which Moore hopes he won't again. He has two podium results this year, including his T3 at the Bermuda Championship, which knocked him inside the magic number.
|No. 99
|Sea Island boy with ties to the tournament itself, Thompson needs to summon all that good energy this week. There has always been some buzz around his name, especially after his win at the 2024 John Deere Classic, but that is at serious risk of turning into a whisper. Talent-wise, he doesn't belong where he is in the standings, but the results are the results, and there is nothing he can do about that now but put his best foot forward, which he has yet to do this fall.
|No. 100
|His two top-10 finishes this season came in alternate-field events in Puerto Rico and Myrtle Beach, leaving him as the bubble boy heading into the week. Although he was selected for the International Presidents Cup team, Bezuidenhout hasn't had his best stuff this season, especially off the tee, where he has struggled. Sea Island can keep that club in the bag and let his iron play and putting do more of the work, which plays into his hands.
|No. 105
|Played out of a slightly better category than Moore (Nos. 101-100), and yet, he finds himself in the same position as he was a season ago. There have been injuries that have hindered his development throughout his career, but the main culprit has been Hodges' short game. Despite having only one win to his name, he has done well to stay on the PGA Tour for half a decade.
|No. 106
|Had high hopes for the Dane at the beginning of the season, especially off a 2025 that saw him play well at the U.S. Open and win the Australian Open. Those hopes have largely fallen flat, as his best individual result came on the DP World Tour instead. There is still belief in the talent and the game, and there is reason to suggest he is close, as indicated by two top-30 results in the FedEx Cup Fall.
|No. 108
|Hughes has experienced the worst iron season of his 10-year PGA Tour career in 2026, but he continues to battle. Always known as a player to get the job done with his pitching, chipping and timely putting, he will need all of that at Sea Island, where he has performed well in the past. If he can find a week of average to slightly below-average approach play, the Canadian could be a sneaky outsider to become an insider.