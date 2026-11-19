The PGA Tour has 72 holes remaining in its 2026 season as players head to Sea Island, Georgia, not for vacation but rather job security, as the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings at the conclusion of the RSM Classic will be able to take a big sigh of relief and a big squeeze of their PGA Tour cards.

And all it takes is one tournament. This was put on display last week at the Austin Championship, where Chad Ramey clocked his first top-10 finish of the entire season. It just so happened to be a win that gave him status for the 2027 season and, even more importantly, on the Championship Series in 2028.

One tournament. That is what players on the bubble will be telling themselves this week, as the sleepy, slow town of Sea Island will be sped up by the anxiety and angst of PGA Tour players who experienced a year to forget. Some will rise to the occasion to save their season and perhaps career, while others will crumble under the pressure of what is at stake.

Let's look into the key players on either side of the bubble as the 2026 RSM Classic gets underway.

Bubble boys