2026 Genesis Invitational leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the third round of the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles

By
1 min read

Moving Day at the 2026 Genesis Invitational has arrived, and leading the pack are a pair of surprising names. Jacob Bridgeman and Marco Penge share the 36-hole lead at 12-under, each looking for his first career PGA Tour victory. If either is going to get it at the Tiger Woods-hosted event at Riviera Country Club, they will need to hold off some of the world's best players to collect the trophy and $4 million check. 

Tight in their rear view mirror is Rory McIlroy at 11 under, as the world No. 2 has his sights set on collecting another win at an iconic California venue. A year after picking up his first-ever victory at Pebble Beach last year, McIlroy is putting the same skills he's refined with his ball-striking and ability to flight shots to use at Riviera. Just behind McIlroy is Xander Schauffele, who is starting to show a return to the form that made him a two-time major champion in 2024.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Genesis Invitational airing live from 3-7 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from Riviera Country Club.
