2026 Genesis Invitational leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3
Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the third round of the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles
Moving Day at the 2026 Genesis Invitational has arrived, and leading the pack are a pair of surprising names. Jacob Bridgeman and Marco Penge share the 36-hole lead at 12-under, each looking for his first career PGA Tour victory. If either is going to get it at the Tiger Woods-hosted event at Riviera Country Club, they will need to hold off some of the world's best players to collect the trophy and $4 million check.
Tight in their rear view mirror is Rory McIlroy at 11 under, as the world No. 2 has his sights set on collecting another win at an iconic California venue. A year after picking up his first-ever victory at Pebble Beach last year, McIlroy is putting the same skills he's refined with his ball-striking and ability to flight shots to use at Riviera. Just behind McIlroy is Xander Schauffele, who is starting to show a return to the form that made him a two-time major champion in 2024.
Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Genesis Invitational airing live from 3-7 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights from Riviera Country Club.
-
3:52
Round 2 Highlights: The Genesis Invitational
-
1:17
Scheffler Has "Big Hill To Climb" This Weekend
-
1:11
Jason Sobel: Penge Is Going To Be "An Absolute Superstar"
-
0:43
Feel Good Moments: Collin Morikawa
-
4:49
Level Of Concern For Scheffler To Make Cut
-
0:43
Club Scottie Scheffler Is Struggling With The Most
-
1:10
Rory McIlroy Fires Solid Opening Round 66
-
4:17
Round 1 Highlights: The Genesis Invitational
-
1:05
Rory McIlroy (-5) Starts Fast, Sits 1 Shot Back in RD1 of The Genesis Invitational
-
1:14
Collin Morikawa (-3) Maintains Form, Cards 68 in RD1 of The Genesis Invitational
-
2:04
Scottie Scheffler (+5) Struggles Through First 10 Holes
-
1:19
Pick A Winner For The Genesis Invitational
-
1:28
Searching For A Better JJ Spaun In 2026
-
1:21
Collin Morikawa: Back To Form After Win At Pebble Beach
-
1:26
Scottie Scheffler Looks To Get Off To Fast Start This Week
-
0:59
Riviera Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Some Big Changes
-
0:58
Scottie Scheffler Looks for Faster Start
-
1:21
Scottie Scheffler Returns to Riviera on Historic Run
-
1:56
Scoring Outlook at Rain-Soaked Riviera Country Club
-
0:13
