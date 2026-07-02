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2026 John Deere Classic TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch the PGA Tour's annual Fourth of July event

The PGA Tour rolls into the Quad Cities for the Fourth of July

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The PGA Tour will roll into the Quad Cities this weekend for the annual Fourth of July stop at the John Deere Classic, with Brian Campbell serving as the defending champion.  

Much like last week's host course, TPC River Highlands, TPC Deere Run presents lots of scoring opportunities for players and we could very well see another run at a sub-60 round from someone. The field at the Deere doesn't feature the game's elite stars, but there are still some names to watch. The most intriguing player in the field is Jackson Koivun, who will make his professional debut after ending his stellar amateur career by tying for low-am honors at the U.S. Open two weeks ago. 

Along with Koivun's pro debut, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Chris Gotterup will all make the trip out to the Quad Cities to try to capture some form heading into the closing stretch of the 2026 season. To capture the leaping deer trophy, someone is going to have to make birdies in bunches to take down the field at Deere Run. 

2026 John Deere Classic preview and predictions: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler among those vying for title
Patrick McDonald
2026 John Deere Classic preview and predictions: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler among those vying for title

Here's how you can watch the battle all weekend as the PGA Tour celebrates Independence Day on the course. 

2026 John Deere Classic TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio 

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio 

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+
Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.comCBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio 

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+
Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.comCBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio 

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