WATCH: Pro golfer takes scary fall and hurts knee while hitting shot

Lucas Glover looked to be seriously injured for a while at The Northern Trust

Lucas Glover took a spill on Saturday at The Northern Trust while hitting his approach shot on the 18th hole. Glover's back foot slipped out from under him, and for a few scary moments it looked like he was seriously injured. 

Glover was able to finish the hole, though, and will attempt to tee it up on Sunday in the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

"I was just trying to hit a hard 5-iron, hit the side of the slope and just, it was a little browned out, I guess and just didn't have my footing all the way," Glover said. "Downswing and right foot was gone, and just felt a little twinge. Not really a pop, thankfully.

"Didn't think I could put weight on it at the time. So just kind of laid down like a sack of potatoes, and once it got under me, I didn't know whether to move it or not. Still had a little pain. I just wanted somebody that knew more than me to tell me what to do. I never meant to cause any problems or that much attention and I hated that it came to that, but I didn't know and I was kind of scared."

It was a scary moment if you watch the video.

"I made some practice swings out there and a few more in the locker room before I came out," Glover said, who shot a 72 in Round 3. "I'll play. Just see what happens."

Glover is 2 over, T52 and 14 strokes back of leader Jordan Spieth.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Golfbook