WATCH: Rory McIlroy continues stellar Round 3 at 2018 Masters with chip-in eagle

You could say that Rory McIlroy is feeling it right now. After birdies on three of his first six holes on Saturday, McIlroy put the piece de resistance on the first nine with an outstanding eagle on No. 8 to move into a tie for first place with Patrick Reed.

The shot was a sterling 23-yard chip on the third stroke of a par 5 after he left himself off the green on his approach. It looked good off the club, hopping on the grass around the green, and then got even better when it banked itself right into the cup off the pin.

It was McIlroy's first eagle in his last 176 holes at the Masters. The Northern Irishman is seeking his first win at Augusta -- his best finish came in 2015 when he finished fourth. Reed undoubtedly won't make things easy for him down the stretch, but McIlroy is playing as well as you could ask for given the circumstances and condition of the course, ending at 5-under 31 through nine.

He'll be looking to improve upon the career-best result he achieved in 2015 when it's all said and done this weekend, and if he plays as well on the second nine as he did on the first, he could go into Sunday with a position atop the leaderboard -- and a ton of confidence.