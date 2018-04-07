WATCH: Rory McIlroy continues stellar Round 3 at 2018 Masters with chip-in eagle
McIlroy is 5-under 28 through eight holes at Augusta
You could say that Rory McIlroy is feeling it right now. After birdies on three of his first six holes on Saturday, McIlroy put the piece de resistance on the first nine with an outstanding eagle on No. 8 to move into a tie for first place with Patrick Reed.
The shot was a sterling 23-yard chip on the third stroke of a par 5 after he left himself off the green on his approach. It looked good off the club, hopping on the grass around the green, and then got even better when it banked itself right into the cup off the pin.
It was McIlroy's first eagle in his last 176 holes at the Masters. The Northern Irishman is seeking his first win at Augusta -- his best finish came in 2015 when he finished fourth. Reed undoubtedly won't make things easy for him down the stretch, but McIlroy is playing as well as you could ask for given the circumstances and condition of the course, ending at 5-under 31 through nine.
He'll be looking to improve upon the career-best result he achieved in 2015 when it's all said and done this weekend, and if he plays as well on the second nine as he did on the first, he could go into Sunday with a position atop the leaderboard -- and a ton of confidence.
-
2018 Masters TV, live stream, schedule
How to watch every single moment of the 2018 Masters on TV or streaming live online
-
Tiger Woods playing at the 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods is taking on in his first Masters since 2015, and we're along for the full rid...
-
Tiger shoots par in Round 3 of Masters
Big Cat struggled early but played well coming home on a rainy day at Augusta National
-
2018 Masters leaderboard, live scores R3
Masters live leaderboard updates, scores and highlights from today's action at Augusta Nat...
-
Rain will impact Round 3 at the Masters
Thunderstorms are in the weather forecast for Saturday at the Masters
-
Phil Mickelson whiffs near the trees
Mickelson is not having the best couple of days at Augusta