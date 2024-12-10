Top-ranked senior prospect AJ Dybantsa of Utah Prep (Hurricane, Utah) committed to BYU Tuesday morning via an announcement on ESPN's First Take.

The 6-foot-9 wing earned first team MaxPreps Junior All-America honors last season after putting up 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game to guide Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) to the No. 4 spot in the final National Top 10 prior to transferring for his senior campaign.

Dybantsa is averaging 19.8 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per contest as Utah Prep is 7-4 with a spot in the National Top 10.

Despite his team losing twice over the weekend, the highly regarded prospect tallied 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in an 80-77 setback against Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.). ...

