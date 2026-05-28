Angels vs. Tigers line, odds, prediction: 2026 MLB picks for Thursday, May 28 from proven model

The Detroit Tigers host the Los Angeles Angels in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday. The teams took turns winning; Los Angeles (21-35) won the opener 10-6 before Detroit (22-34) took Wednesday's game 4-0. Grayson Rodriguez (1-1, 10.61 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, nine strikeouts gets the ball for the Angels, while the Tigers go with Jack Flaherty (0-6, 5.94 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) for a getaway matchup.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is a -131 favorite on the money line (risk $131 to win $100) while Los Angeles is at +110 in the latest Angels vs. Tigers odds. The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Tigers vs. Angels picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Angels vs. Tigers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Angels vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Angels:

Angels vs. Tigers money line Tigers -131, Angels +110 Angels vs. Tigers over/under 8.5 runs Angels vs. Tigers run line Tigers -1.5 (+155) Angels vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Angels vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Tigers vs. Angels predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Angels vs. Tigers, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Angels are playing 53% of all road games to the Over. When the line is set at 8-8.5, the Angels play 60% of their games to the Over. When Grayson Rodriguez starts for the Angels, the Over hits 100% of the time.

SportsLine's model projects 1.8 or more total bases for Los Angeles' Zach Neto and Mike Trout. The Tigers, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.6 total bases or more from Kevin McGonigle and Riley Greene. The model projects 9.3 combined runs as the Over hits in 55.4% of simulations. Get the Angels vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Angels vs. Tigers picks

After simulating every pitch of Tigers vs. Angels 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Angels vs. Tigers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.