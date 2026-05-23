Yankees vs. Rays prediction, odds: 2026 MLB picks for Saturday, May 23 by proven model

The Tampa Bay Rays look to extend their winning streak to six games when they take on the American League East-rival New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon. Tampa Bay defeated New York 4-2 on Friday night. The Rays (34-15), who have not won the AL East title since 2021, are 15-10 on the road this season. The Yankees (30-22), who now trail Tampa Bay by 5.5 games in the division, are 16-9 on their home field in 2026. Drew Rasmussen (4-1, 3.19 ERA) gets the start for Tampa Bay, while the Yankees will start Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.58 ERA).

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 274-211, and have won five of the last nine meetings. New York is a -142 favorite on the money line (risk $142 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Yankees odds, while the over/under, is 7. Before making any Rays vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the Rays vs. Yankees predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 9 of the MLB season on a red-hot 12-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Rays:

Yankees vs. Rays money line Yankees -142, Rays +119 Yankees vs. Rays over/under 7 runs Yankees vs. Rays run line Yankees -1.5 (+159) Yankees vs. Rays picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Rays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rays vs. Yankees predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rays vs. Yankees, the model is going Over 7 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Over 7 combined runs. The Over has hit in five of the past seven head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in seven of the past 10 Tampa Bay games, and in four of the past seven New York games. The Over has hit in 13 of the past 24 Tampa Bay games with three pushes when facing teams averaging 4.2 or more runs.

SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for the Rays' Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz. The Yankees, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Ben Rice, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger. The model projects 9.4 combined runs as the Over hits in 67% of simulations. Get the Rays vs. Yankees money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Yankees vs. Rays picks

After simulating every pitch of Yankees vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Yankees, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.