BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS
- W: D. Peters (4-2)L: J. Lawrence (1-1)S: (0)
- HR: COL - C. Cron (11), PIT - J. VanMeter (2), J. Suwinski (4)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Joe LF
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.281
|.365
|.419
|.783
|0.5
|Y. Daza CF
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|.404
|.400
|.804
|3.0
|C. Blackmon DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.221
|.289
|.393
|.682
|3.0
|C. Cron 1B
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|.314
|.357
|.598
|.955
|7.5
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|.351
|.412
|.762
|5.0
|R. Grichuk RF
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|.326
|.430
|.756
|6.0
|J. Iglesias SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.309
|.366
|.382
|.748
|0.5
|G. Hampson 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.162
|.279
|.270
|.549
|-0.5
|B. Serven C
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|.333
|.733
|1.067
|2.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Joe LF
|5
|Y. Daza CF
|5
|C. Blackmon DH
|3
|C. Cron 1B
|5
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|R. Grichuk RF
|4
|J. Iglesias SS
|4
|G. Hampson 2B
|4
|B. Serven C
|4
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Reynolds CF
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.216
|.314
|.365
|.678
|4.5
|C. Mitchell RF
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|.333
|.444
|.778
|4.5
|K. Hayes 3B
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.272
|.361
|.347
|.708
|0.0
|B. Gamel DH
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|.355
|.403
|.758
|4.0
|M. Chavis 1B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.291
|.325
|.482
|.807
|2.0
|J. VanMeter 2B
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|.256
|.383
|.639
|9.0
|R. Castro SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.220
|.319
|.268
|.587
|2.0
|J. Suwinski LF
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.188
|.244
|.413
|.657
|11.5
|T. Heineman C
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.160
|.222
|.240
|.462
|2.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|B. Reynolds CF
|4
|C. Mitchell RF
|5
|K. Hayes 3B
|5
|B. Gamel DH
|4
|M. Chavis 1B
|2
|J. VanMeter 2B
|4
|R. Castro SS
|3
|J. Suwinski LF
|3
|T. Heineman C
|3
- 2B - R. McMahon (9), R. Grichuk (4)
- HR - C. Cron (12)
- RBI - C. Cron (33), R. Grichuk 3 (25), B. Serven (5)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Cron, R. Grichuk, B. Serven
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Cron, J. Iglesias
- 2B - B. Reynolds (5), C. Mitchell
- HR - J. VanMeter (3), J. Suwinski (5)
- RBI - C. Mitchell (2), K. Hayes (12), B. Gamel 2 (17), J. VanMeter 3 (7), J. Suwinski 3 (11)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Mitchell, B. Gamel, J. VanMeter 3 (3), J. Suwinski 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Hayes, J. VanMeter, J. Suwinski
- SB - J. Suwinski
- DP - 2 (VanMeter-Castro-Chavis; Hayes-VanMeter-Chavis)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Feltner
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5.40
|1.40
|10.5
|L. Gilbreath (H, 1)
|0.2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8.71
|1.74
|0.5
|C. Estevez (BS, 1)
|0.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6.23
|1.77
|-3.0
|J. Lawrence (L, 1-1)
|1.0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5.52
|1.84
|-9.0
|A. Goudeau
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6.62
|1.58
|0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|R. Feltner
|5.0
|L. Gilbreath (H, 1)
|0.2
|C. Estevez (BS, 1)
|0.1
|J. Lawrence (L, 1-1)
|1.0
|A. Goudeau
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Thompson
|3.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5.50
|1.54
|-0.5
|M. Keller
|3.1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6.05
|1.58
|4.0
|D. Peters (W, 4-2)
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.63
|0.94
|8.0
|W. Crowe
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.33
|1.04
|3.5
|Y. De Los Santos
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|Z. Thompson
|3.0
|M. Keller
|3.1
|D. Peters (W, 4-2)
|0.2
|W. Crowe
|1.0
|Y. De Los Santos
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Feltner 90-56, L. Gilbreath 17-9, C. Estevez 16-11, J. Lawrence 26-14, A. Goudeau 21-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Feltner 3-4, L. Gilbreath 0-1, C. Estevez 0-1, J. Lawrence 2-1, A. Goudeau 2-1
- Batters Faced - R. Feltner 21, L. Gilbreath 3, C. Estevez 3, J. Lawrence 7, A. Goudeau 5
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Thompson 65-42, M. Keller 57-37, D. Peters 8-3, W. Crowe 16-13, Y. De Los Santos 21-13
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Thompson 6-1, M. Keller 7-2, D. Peters 1-0, W. Crowe 2-0, Y. De Los Santos 1-0
- Batters Faced - Z. Thompson 15, M. Keller 14, D. Peters 3, W. Crowe 3, Y. De Los Santos 4
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Joe LF
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.281
|.365
|.419
|.783
|0.5
|Y. Daza CF
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|.404
|.400
|.804
|3.0
|C. Blackmon DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.221
|.289
|.393
|.682
|3.0
|C. Cron 1B
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|.314
|.357
|.598
|.955
|7.5
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|.351
|.412
|.762
|5.0
|R. Grichuk RF
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|.326
|.430
|.756
|6.0
|J. Iglesias SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.309
|.366
|.382
|.748
|0.5
|G. Hampson 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.162
|.279
|.270
|.549
|-0.5
|B. Serven C
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|.333
|.733
|1.067
|2.0
|Total
|37
|5
|13
|5
|1
|2
|8
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Joe LF
|5
|Y. Daza CF
|5
|C. Blackmon DH
|3
|C. Cron 1B
|5
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|R. Grichuk RF
|4
|J. Iglesias SS
|4
|G. Hampson 2B
|4
|B. Serven C
|4
|Total
|37
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Reynolds CF
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.216
|.314
|.365
|.678
|4.5
|C. Mitchell RF
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|.333
|.444
|.778
|4.5
|K. Hayes 3B
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.272
|.361
|.347
|.708
|0.0
|B. Gamel DH
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|.355
|.403
|.758
|4.0
|M. Chavis 1B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.291
|.325
|.482
|.807
|2.0
|J. VanMeter 2B
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|.256
|.383
|.639
|9.0
|R. Castro SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.220
|.319
|.268
|.587
|2.0
|J. Suwinski LF
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.188
|.244
|.413
|.657
|11.5
|T. Heineman C
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.160
|.222
|.240
|.462
|2.0
|Total
|33
|10
|9
|10
|2
|5
|11
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|B. Reynolds CF
|4
|C. Mitchell RF
|5
|K. Hayes 3B
|5
|B. Gamel DH
|4
|M. Chavis 1B
|2
|J. VanMeter 2B
|4
|R. Castro SS
|3
|J. Suwinski LF
|3
|T. Heineman C
|3
|Total
|33
- 2B - R. McMahon (9), R. Grichuk (4)
- HR - C. Cron (12)
- RBI - C. Cron (33), R. Grichuk 3 (25), B. Serven (5)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Cron, R. Grichuk, B. Serven
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Cron, J. Iglesias
- 2B - B. Reynolds (5), C. Mitchell
- HR - J. VanMeter (3), J. Suwinski (5)
- RBI - C. Mitchell (2), K. Hayes (12), B. Gamel 2 (17), J. VanMeter 3 (7), J. Suwinski 3 (11)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Mitchell, B. Gamel, J. VanMeter 3 (3), J. Suwinski 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Hayes, J. VanMeter, J. Suwinski
- SB - J. Suwinski
- DP - 2 (VanMeter-Castro-Chavis; Hayes-VanMeter-Chavis)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Feltner
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5.40
|1.40
|10.5
|L. Gilbreath (H, 1)
|0.2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8.71
|1.74
|0.5
|C. Estevez (BS, 1)
|0.1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6.23
|1.77
|-3.0
|J. Lawrence (L, 1-1)
|1.0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5.52
|1.84
|-9.0
|A. Goudeau
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6.62
|1.58
|0.5
|Total
|8.0
|9
|10
|10
|5
|11
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|R. Feltner
|5.0
|L. Gilbreath (H, 1)
|0.2
|C. Estevez (BS, 1)
|0.1
|J. Lawrence (L, 1-1)
|1.0
|A. Goudeau
|1.0
|Total
|8.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Thompson
|3.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5.50
|1.54
|-0.5
|M. Keller
|3.1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6.05
|1.58
|4.0
|D. Peters (W, 4-2)
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.63
|0.94
|8.0
|W. Crowe
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.33
|1.04
|3.5
|Y. De Los Santos
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.0
|Total
|9.0
|13
|5
|5
|2
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|Z. Thompson
|3.0
|M. Keller
|3.1
|D. Peters (W, 4-2)
|0.2
|W. Crowe
|1.0
|Y. De Los Santos
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Feltner 90-56, L. Gilbreath 17-9, C. Estevez 16-11, J. Lawrence 26-14, A. Goudeau 21-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Feltner 3-4, L. Gilbreath 0-1, C. Estevez 0-1, J. Lawrence 2-1, A. Goudeau 2-1
- Batters Faced - R. Feltner 21, L. Gilbreath 3, C. Estevez 3, J. Lawrence 7, A. Goudeau 5
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Thompson 65-42, M. Keller 57-37, D. Peters 8-3, W. Crowe 16-13, Y. De Los Santos 21-13
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Thompson 6-1, M. Keller 7-2, D. Peters 1-0, W. Crowe 2-0, Y. De Los Santos 1-0
- Batters Faced - Z. Thompson 15, M. Keller 14, D. Peters 3, W. Crowe 3, Y. De Los Santos 4
8TH INNING Mitchell doubled to right center, Suwinski scored 5 10 7TH INNING VanMeter homered to right, Gamel and Mitchell scored 5 9 Gamel singled to right, Reynolds scored, Mitchell to second 5 6 6TH INNING Suwinski homered to right, Castro and Chavis scored 5 5 5TH INNING Grichuk singled to shallow center, Daza scored, McMahon to third 5 2 3RD INNING Gamel singled to shallow left, Reynolds scored 4 2 Hayes grounded out to shortstop, Heineman scored, Reynolds to third 4 1 Cron homered to left 4 0 2ND INNING Serven singled to shallow right, Grichuk scored 3 0 Grichuk doubled to shallow right, McMahon and Cron scored 2 0
- Yerry De Los Santos relieved Wil Crowe
- B. Serven: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Serven struck out swinging
- C. Joe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Joe singled to shallow center
- Y. Daza: Strike looking, Ball, Daza reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Joe out at second
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Blackmon walked
- C. Cron: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Cron struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Wil Crowe relieved Dillon Peters
- R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
- J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Iglesias grounded out to shortstop
- G. Hampson: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Hampson grounded out to third
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ashton Goudeau relieved Justin Lawrence
- J. Suwinski: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Suwinski walked
- T. Heineman: Ball, Heineman flied out to center
- B. Reynolds: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Reynolds struck out swinging
- C. Mitchell: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Suwinski stole second, Foul, Ball, Mitchell doubled to right center, Suwinski scored
- K. Hayes: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Hayes grounded out to second
- End of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Keller Pitching:
- Y. Daza: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Daza grounded out to shortstop
- Dillon Peters relieved Mitch Keller
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Blackmon walked
- C. Cron: Cron lined out to center
- R. McMahon: Foul, Ball, McMahon grounded out to first
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Justin Lawrence relieved Carlos Estevez
- B. Reynolds: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Reynolds walked
- C. Mitchell: Ball, Mitchell singled to right, Reynolds to third
- K. Hayes: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Hayes popped out to second
- B. Gamel: Pickoff attempt to first, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Gamel singled to right, Reynolds scored, Mitchell to second
- M. Chavis: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Chavis struck out swinging
- J. VanMeter: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, VanMeter homered to right, Gamel and Mitchell scored
- R. Castro: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Lucas Gilbreath relieved Ryan Feltner
- B. Gamel: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gamel struck out swinging
- M. Chavis: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Chavis walked
- J. VanMeter: Ball, VanMeter flied out to shallow left
- Carlos Estevez relieved Lucas Gilbreath
- R. Castro: Ball, Strike swinging, Castro singled to right center, Chavis to second
- J. Suwinski: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Suwinski homered to right, Castro and Chavis scored
- T. Heineman: Ball, Foul, Foul, Heineman lined out to second
- End of the 6th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Keller Pitching:
- Y. Daza: Ball, Foul, Daza singled to right
- C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Blackmon singled to center, Daza to third, Blackmon out at second
- C. Cron: Ball, Foul, Foul, Cron flied out to shallow center
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, McMahon walked
- R. Grichuk: Grichuk singled to shallow center, Daza scored, McMahon to third
- J. Iglesias: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Iglesias struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Mitch Keller relieved Zach Thompson
- J. Iglesias: Ball, Iglesias singled to right
- G. Hampson: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Hampson grounded out to shortstop, Iglesias to second
- B. Serven: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Serven singled to center, Iglesias to third
- C. Joe: Strike looking, Joe grounded into double play third to second to first, Serven out at second
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Thompson Pitching:
- Y. Daza: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Daza singled to center
- C. Blackmon: Ball, Ball, Blackmon grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Daza out at second
- C. Cron: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Cron homered to left
- R. McMahon: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, McMahon singled to shallow left
- R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Feltner Pitching:
- T. Heineman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Heineman walked
- B. Reynolds: Ball, Ball, Reynolds doubled to right, Heineman to third
- C. Mitchell: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Mitchell struck out swinging
- K. Hayes: Hayes grounded out to shortstop, Heineman scored, Reynolds to third
- B. Gamel: Ball, Ball, Gamel singled to shallow left, Reynolds scored
- M. Chavis: Ball, Ball, Chavis hit by pitch, Gamel to second
- J. VanMeter: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, VanMeter flied out to right
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Thompson Pitching:
- C. Cron: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Cron singled to center
- R. McMahon: Ball, Ball, McMahon doubled to deep right, Cron to third
- R. Grichuk: Ball, Ball, Grichuk doubled to shallow right, McMahon and Cron scored
- J. Iglesias: Iglesias grounded out to third, Grichuk to third
- G. Hampson: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Hampson struck out swinging
- B. Serven: Ball, Foul, Serven singled to shallow right, Grichuk scored
- C. Joe: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Joe struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Feltner Pitching:
- B. Gamel: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Gamel struck out swinging
- M. Chavis: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Chavis struck out swinging
- J. VanMeter: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, VanMeter singled to shallow left
- R. Castro: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, VanMeter to second on wild pitch, Ball, VanMeter to third on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Ball, Castro walked
- J. Suwinski: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Strike swinging, Suwinski struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)