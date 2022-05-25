BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
COL20-23
0310100005130
PIT18-25
00200341X1090
  • PNC ParkPittsburgh, PA
  • W: D. Peters (4-2)L: J. Lawrence (1-1)S: (0)
  • HR: COL - C. Cron (11), PIT - J. VanMeter (2), J. Suwinski (4)
COLRockies
PITPirates
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
C. Joe LF50100013.281.365.419.7830.5
Y. Daza CF51200001.353.404.400.8043.0
C. Blackmon DH30100201.221.289.393.6823.0
C. Cron 1B52211014.314.357.598.9557.5
R. McMahon 3B31200101.261.351.412.7625.0
R. Grichuk RF41230021.281.326.430.7566.0
J. Iglesias SS40100013.309.366.382.7480.5
G. Hampson 2B40000012.162.279.270.549-0.5
B. Serven C40210020.333.333.7331.0672.0
HITTERSAB
C. Joe LF5
Y. Daza CF5
C. Blackmon DH3
C. Cron 1B5
R. McMahon 3B3
R. Grichuk RF4
J. Iglesias SS4
G. Hampson 2B4
B. Serven C4
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Reynolds CF42100111.216.314.365.6784.5
    C. Mitchell RF51210012.333.333.444.7784.5
    K. Hayes 3B50010024.272.361.347.7080.0
    B. Gamel DH41220020.269.355.403.7584.0
    M. Chavis 1B21000122.291.325.482.8072.0
    J. VanMeter 2B41231003.210.256.383.6399.0
    R. Castro SS31100120.220.319.268.5872.0
    J. Suwinski LF32131112.188.244.413.65711.5
    T. Heineman C31000101.160.222.240.4622.0
    HITTERSAB
    B. Reynolds CF4
    C. Mitchell RF5
    K. Hayes 3B5
    B. Gamel DH4
    M. Chavis 1B2
    J. VanMeter 2B4
    R. Castro SS3
    J. Suwinski LF3
    T. Heineman C3
      BATTING
      • 2B - R. McMahon (9), R. Grichuk (4)
      • HR - C. Cron (12)
      • RBI - C. Cron (33), R. Grichuk 3 (25), B. Serven (5)
      • 2-Out RBI - C. Cron, R. Grichuk, B. Serven
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Cron, J. Iglesias
      BATTING
      • 2B - B. Reynolds (5), C. Mitchell
      • HR - J. VanMeter (3), J. Suwinski (5)
      • RBI - C. Mitchell (2), K. Hayes (12), B. Gamel 2 (17), J. VanMeter 3 (7), J. Suwinski 3 (11)
      • 2-Out RBI - C. Mitchell, B. Gamel, J. VanMeter 3 (3), J. Suwinski 3 (3)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Hayes, J. VanMeter, J. Suwinski
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - J. Suwinski
      FIELDING
      • DP - 2 (VanMeter-Castro-Chavis; Hayes-VanMeter-Chavis)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      R. Feltner5.03222705.401.4010.5
      L. Gilbreath (H, 1)0.20111108.711.740.5
      C. Estevez (BS, 1)0.12220016.231.77-3.0
      J. Lawrence (L, 1-1)1.03441215.521.84-9.0
      A. Goudeau1.01111106.621.580.5
      PITCHERSIP
      R. Feltner5.0
      L. Gilbreath (H, 1)0.2
      C. Estevez (BS, 1)0.1
      J. Lawrence (L, 1-1)1.0
      A. Goudeau1.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      Z. Thompson3.07440315.501.54-0.5
      M. Keller3.15111206.051.584.0
      D. Peters (W, 4-2)0.20001003.630.948.0
      W. Crowe1.00000102.331.043.5
      Y. De Los Santos1.01000200.001.003.0
      PITCHERSIP
      Z. Thompson3.0
      M. Keller3.1
      D. Peters (W, 4-2)0.2
      W. Crowe1.0
      Y. De Los Santos1.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - R. Feltner 90-56, L. Gilbreath 17-9, C. Estevez 16-11, J. Lawrence 26-14, A. Goudeau 21-14
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Feltner 3-4, L. Gilbreath 0-1, C. Estevez 0-1, J. Lawrence 2-1, A. Goudeau 2-1
      • Batters Faced - R. Feltner 21, L. Gilbreath 3, C. Estevez 3, J. Lawrence 7, A. Goudeau 5
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Thompson 65-42, M. Keller 57-37, D. Peters 8-3, W. Crowe 16-13, Y. De Los Santos 21-13
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Thompson 6-1, M. Keller 7-2, D. Peters 1-0, W. Crowe 2-0, Y. De Los Santos 1-0
      • Batters Faced - Z. Thompson 15, M. Keller 14, D. Peters 3, W. Crowe 3, Y. De Los Santos 4
          • 8TH INNING
            		Mitchell doubled to right center, Suwinski scored510
          • 7TH INNING
            		VanMeter homered to right, Gamel and Mitchell scored59
            		Gamel singled to right, Reynolds scored, Mitchell to second56
          • 6TH INNING
            		Suwinski homered to right, Castro and Chavis scored55
          • 5TH INNING
            		Grichuk singled to shallow center, Daza scored, McMahon to third52
          • 3RD INNING
            		Gamel singled to shallow left, Reynolds scored42
            		Hayes grounded out to shortstop, Heineman scored, Reynolds to third41
            		Cron homered to left40
          • 2ND INNING
            		Serven singled to shallow right, Grichuk scored30
            		Grichuk doubled to shallow right, McMahon and Cron scored20
          • 9TH INNING
            • Yerry De Los Santos relieved Wil Crowe
            • B. Serven: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Serven struck out swinging
            • C. Joe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Joe singled to shallow center
            • Y. Daza: Strike looking, Ball, Daza reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Joe out at second
            • C. Blackmon: Ball, Blackmon walked
            • C. Cron: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Cron struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • Wil Crowe relieved Dillon Peters
            • R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
            • J. Iglesias: Strike looking, Iglesias grounded out to shortstop
            • G. Hampson: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Hampson grounded out to third
            • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Ashton Goudeau relieved Justin Lawrence
            • J. Suwinski: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Suwinski walked
            • T. Heineman: Ball, Heineman flied out to center
            • B. Reynolds: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Reynolds struck out swinging
            • C. Mitchell: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Suwinski stole second, Foul, Ball, Mitchell doubled to right center, Suwinski scored
            • K. Hayes: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Hayes grounded out to second
            • End of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • M. Keller Pitching:
            • Y. Daza: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Daza grounded out to shortstop
            • Dillon Peters relieved Mitch Keller
            • C. Blackmon: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Blackmon walked
            • C. Cron: Cron lined out to center
            • R. McMahon: Foul, Ball, McMahon grounded out to first
            • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Justin Lawrence relieved Carlos Estevez
            • B. Reynolds: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Reynolds walked
            • C. Mitchell: Ball, Mitchell singled to right, Reynolds to third
            • K. Hayes: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Hayes popped out to second
            • B. Gamel: Pickoff attempt to first, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Gamel singled to right, Reynolds scored, Mitchell to second
            • M. Chavis: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Chavis struck out swinging
            • J. VanMeter: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, VanMeter homered to right, Gamel and Mitchell scored
            • R. Castro: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
            • End of the 7th (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • M. Keller Pitching:
            • G. Hampson: Ball, Hampson grounded out to shortstop
            • B. Serven: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Serven struck out swinging
            • C. Joe: Ball, Ball, Ball, Joe grounded out to pitcher
            • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Lucas Gilbreath relieved Ryan Feltner
            • B. Gamel: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gamel struck out swinging
            • M. Chavis: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Chavis walked
            • J. VanMeter: Ball, VanMeter flied out to shallow left
            • Carlos Estevez relieved Lucas Gilbreath
            • R. Castro: Ball, Strike swinging, Castro singled to right center, Chavis to second
            • J. Suwinski: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Suwinski homered to right, Castro and Chavis scored
            • T. Heineman: Ball, Foul, Foul, Heineman lined out to second
            • End of the 6th (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • M. Keller Pitching:
            • Y. Daza: Ball, Foul, Daza singled to right
            • C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Blackmon singled to center, Daza to third, Blackmon out at second
            • C. Cron: Ball, Foul, Foul, Cron flied out to shallow center
            • R. McMahon: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, McMahon walked
            • R. Grichuk: Grichuk singled to shallow center, Daza scored, McMahon to third
            • J. Iglesias: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Iglesias struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • R. Feltner Pitching:
            • B. Reynolds: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Reynolds grounded out to first
            • C. Mitchell: Foul, Foul, Foul, Mitchell flied out to deep center
            • K. Hayes: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hayes struck out swinging
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • Mitch Keller relieved Zach Thompson
            • J. Iglesias: Ball, Iglesias singled to right
            • G. Hampson: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Hampson grounded out to shortstop, Iglesias to second
            • B. Serven: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Serven singled to center, Iglesias to third
            • C. Joe: Strike looking, Joe grounded into double play third to second to first, Serven out at second
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • R. Feltner Pitching:
            • R. Castro: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
            • J. Suwinski: Strike swinging, Foul, Suwinski flied out to deep right
            • T. Heineman: Ball, Foul, Heineman fouled out to third
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • Z. Thompson Pitching:
            • Y. Daza: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Daza singled to center
            • C. Blackmon: Ball, Ball, Blackmon grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Daza out at second
            • C. Cron: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Cron homered to left
            • R. McMahon: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, McMahon singled to shallow left
            • R. Grichuk: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Grichuk struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • R. Feltner Pitching:
            • T. Heineman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Heineman walked
            • B. Reynolds: Ball, Ball, Reynolds doubled to right, Heineman to third
            • C. Mitchell: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Mitchell struck out swinging
            • K. Hayes: Hayes grounded out to shortstop, Heineman scored, Reynolds to third
            • B. Gamel: Ball, Ball, Gamel singled to shallow left, Reynolds scored
            • M. Chavis: Ball, Ball, Chavis hit by pitch, Gamel to second
            • J. VanMeter: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, VanMeter flied out to right
            • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • Z. Thompson Pitching:
            • C. Cron: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Cron singled to center
            • R. McMahon: Ball, Ball, McMahon doubled to deep right, Cron to third
            • R. Grichuk: Ball, Ball, Grichuk doubled to shallow right, McMahon and Cron scored
            • J. Iglesias: Iglesias grounded out to third, Grichuk to third
            • G. Hampson: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Hampson struck out swinging
            • B. Serven: Ball, Foul, Serven singled to shallow right, Grichuk scored
            • C. Joe: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Joe struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 2nd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • R. Feltner Pitching:
            • B. Gamel: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Gamel struck out swinging
            • M. Chavis: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Chavis struck out swinging
            • J. VanMeter: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, VanMeter singled to shallow left
            • R. Castro: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, VanMeter to second on wild pitch, Ball, VanMeter to third on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Ball, Castro walked
            • J. Suwinski: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Strike swinging, Suwinski struck out swinging
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 1ST INNING
            • Z. Thompson Pitching:
            • C. Joe: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Joe grounded out to shortstop
            • Y. Daza: Strike swinging, Daza lined out to shortstop
            • C. Blackmon: Strike looking, Blackmon grounded out to third
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • R. Feltner Pitching:
            • B. Reynolds: Ball, Reynolds grounded out to shortstop
            • C. Mitchell: Ball, Ball, Foul, Mitchell flied out to center
            • K. Hayes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul tip, Hayes struck out on foul tip
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
