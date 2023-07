Stephen Strasburg Shoulder 08-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

Hunter Harvey Elbow 07-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Carl Edwards Shoulder 08-01-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 2

Paolo Espino Finger 08-01-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 2

Tanner Rainey Elbow 07-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Victor Robles Back 08-19-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 20

Victor Arano Shoulder 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Cade Cavalli Elbow 05-31-2024 Out for the season

Thad Ward Shoulder 07-27-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 28