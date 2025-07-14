Skip to Main Content
2025 MLB Draft grades: Nationals get 'A' for Eli Willits shocker at No. 1, analysis for every first-round pick

We graded every first-round pick live as they happened Sunday night in the 2025 MLB Draft

Major League Baseball's 2025 Draft has arrived. The 20-round draft process is underway, and the first round wrapped Sunday night as the Atlanta Braves host All-Star Game festivities this year. The Washington Nationals made a fairly surprising pick at the top of the draft, choosing high school shortstop Eli Willits at No. 1 overall. LSU left-hander Kade Anderson, the pre-draft favorite to go first overall (Caesars Sportsbook gave him -600 odds to go first just minutes before the draft), went No. 3 to the Mariners. The top five is rounded out by UCLA right-hander Tyler Bremner to the Angels at No. 2, prep shortstop Ethan Holliday (son of Matt, brother of Jackson) to the Rockies at No. 4 and LHP Liam Doyle out of the University of Tennessee to the Cardinals at No. 5.

The first 105 picks in the 2025 draft process will take place on Sunday night. The first round only features 27 picks this year as the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees were all stripped of their first-round selections as penalties for spending above luxury-tax thresholds.

Below, you'll find our grades for all 27 first-round selections.

2025 MLB Draft First-round grades

1. Nationals: Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK) -- Grade: A
2. Angels: Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara -- Grade: C
3. Mariners: Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU -- Grade: A
4. Rockies: Ethan Holliday, SS, Stillwater HS (OK) -- Grade: A
5. Cardinals: Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee -- Grade: A
6. Pirates: Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (CA) -- Grade: B-
7. Marlins: Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State -- Grade: B
8. Blue Jays: JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis HS (MS) -- Grade: B
9. Reds: Steele Hall, SS, Hewitt-Trussville HS (AL) -- Grade: C
10. White Sox: Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS (CA) -- Grade: A
11. Athletics: Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State -- Grade: A
12. Rangers: Gavin Fien, SS, Great Oak HS (CA) -- Grade: B
13. Giants: Gavin Kilen, SS, Tennessee -- Grade: C-
14. Rays: Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek HS (GA) -- Grade: B-
15. Red Sox: Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma -- Grade: A
16. Twins: Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest -- Grade: B-
17. Cubs: Ethan Conrad, OF, Wake Forest -- Grade: B
18. Diamondbacks: Kayson Cunningham, SS, Johnson HS (TX) -- Grade: B
19. Orioles: Ike Irish, C, Auburn -- Grade: B+
20. Brewers: Andrew Fischer, 3B, Tennessee -- Grade: B-
21. Astros: Xavier Neyens, SS, Mount Vernon HS (WA) -- Grade: B
22. Braves: Tate Southisene, SS, Basic HS (NV) -- Grade: B-
23. Royals: Sean Gamble, OF, IMG Academy (FL) -- Grade: B-
24. Tigers: Jordan Yost, SS, Sickles HS (FL) -- Grade: B-
25. Padres: Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP, Sunset HS (OR) -- Grade: B
26. Phillies: Gage Wood, RHP, Arkansas -- Grade: B+
27. Guardians: Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M -- Grade: B+

No. 27: Guardians select Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M

LaViolette entered the spring in the running for the top selection. He then suffered through a tough year that culminated with a fractured hand in his second-to-last game. He has extreme power and discipline and equally extreme swing-and-miss tendencies. There's some tantalizing right-tail outcomes in play here, but there's at least an equal amount of barren left-tail possibilities. Given that it's the last pick of the first round, I don't have much issue with the swing. Grade: B+

 
No. 26: Phillies select Gage Wood, RHP, Arkansas

Wood hasn't shown much in the way of durability, and him slipping to the tail-end of the first suggests teams have real reservations about that changing. Still, he has electric stuff and, if he does somehow stay healthy, he has the talent to become the best pitcher in the class. I'll always appreciate a big swing, even if I recognize this one probably won't pay off in whole. Grade: B+

 
No. 25: Padres select Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP/1B, Sunset HS (OR)

Schoolcraft is a 6-foot-8 lefty who really gets down the mound, creating flatter-than-expected angles. His velocity waned at times this spring, otherwise he would've been selected higher than this. He was also an interesting prospect as a first baseman, giving him a Plan B if pitching doesn't work out. Grade: B

 
No. 24: Tigers select Jordan Yost, SS, Sickles HS (FL)

Yost is a low-frills infielder with very good bat-to-ball skills. This is a bit earlier than I anticipated him going, but he continued to gain helium all spring into summer. Grade: B- 

 
No. 23: Royals select Sean Gamble, OF, IMG Academy

Gamble was also a late cut for the top 30. He's a good athlete who shows strong offensive foundational skills flowing from an easy left-handed swing. Grade: B-

 
No. 22: Braves select Tate Southisene, INF, Basic HS (NV)

Southisene is a dynamic player who combines up-the-middle athleticism with an aggressive operation that sees him swing to make damage. He's part of a loaded prep infielder class, and he was in consideration for making my top-30 list. Grade: B-

 
No. 21: Astros select Xavier Neyens, 3B, Mount Vernon HS (WA)

Neyens has middle-of-the-order upside thanks to his double-plus power. Alas, he swings and misses a lot, and he had some just-OK showcase events against better competition. Consider him a boom-or-bust prospect. Grade: B

 
No. 19: Orioles select Ike Irish, C, Auburn

The Orioles have a ton of picks. Irish is a good starting point. It's unclear if he's going to catch at the next level -- he spent most of this season in the outfield after fracturing his shoulder blade -- but he can really, really hit. Evaluators praised his all-fields approach and adaptability, and believe he should be a good defensive outfielder if he takes to the grass on a permanent basis. Grade: B+

 
No. 18: Diamondbacks select Kayson Cunningham, SS, Johnson HS (TX)

Cunningham is an advanced lefty hitter with some positional questions. Scouts I spoke to believe he'll likely shift to either second base or center field as a professional, meaning he'll still be able to contribute value on both sides of the ball. On the negative side: Cunningham turned 19 in June, making him a little old for a prepster. Grade: B

 
No. 17: Cubs select Ethan Conrad, OF, Wake Forest

Conrad is a potentially fun offensive player who has a good feel for contact and legit strength. He was limited to just 21 games after transferring from Marist on account of a season-ending shoulder injury. Clearly the Cubs feel fine about his chances of making a full recovery. This could, in time, prove to be a value get. Grade: B

 
No. 16: Twins select Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest

Houston doesn't have as much power as his 15-homer season indicates -- he recorded just two extra-base hits across 27 Cape Cod League contests last summer -- making it an open question as to how his bat will fare against professional pitching. The scouts I spoke to were split on whether he was actually a plus shortstop defender, too. This is right around where I expected him to go, so it's hard to knock the pick even with the uncertainty on both sides. Grade: B-

 
No. 15: Red Sox select Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma

I had Witherspoon as the top-ranked righty in the class -- blame it on Bremner's uneven year and Gage Wood's shoulder injury. He has a deceptively short arm stroke that he uses to chuck a full arsenal, including mid-to-upper-90s fastballs and three breaking pitches (slider, curve, and cutter). This is good value at pick 15. Grade: A

 
No. 14: Rays select Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek HS (GA)

This is just a little higher than I expected Pierce to go. While I have to ding him for being 19 years old already, he's an instinctual player -- a coach's son, mind you -- who'll stick at shortstop. Offensively, he's hit-over-power. Grade: B-

 
No. 13: Giants select Gavin Kilen, 2B, Tennessee

At first blush, Kilen looks like a safe collegiate middle infielder with a quality bat. I was lower on him than others because he didn't play well in either SEC play or last summer's Cape Cod League -- two telltale performance indicators when it comes to collegiate hitters. Grade: C-

 
No. 12: Rangers select Gavin Fien, SS/3B, Great Oak HS (CA)

Fien is a projectable right-handed hitter with good strength and advanced discipline. He's probably not going to stick at shortstop as a professional, but the bat gives him a higher ceiling than his draft slot indicates. Grade: B

 
No. 11: Athletics select Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State

Arnold was my No. 1 prospect entering the spring: a low-slot lefty who delivers four pitches (including two good fastballs and a slider) on a flat plane. He didn't have as good of a season as evaluators expected, but this is a good value pick at this stage of the draft. Grade: A

 
No. 10: White Sox select Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS (CA)

Carlson is a slick fielder who'll undoubtedly remain at shortstop. Offensively, his swing is geared for line drives, even if he does have legit power potential. There's a chance -- not a guarantee, but a chance -- that he has five average or better tools. I think this is a good value at this point. Grade: A

 
No. 9: Reds select Steele Hall, SS, Hewitt-Trussville HS (AL)

This is a little higher than I anticipated Hall going -- I had him ranked behind a few other prep infielders, including Billy Carlson. There are legitimate concerns about his hit tool, with one veteran scouting telling me he didn't have him as a first-rounder. Hall is an elite runner with power potential and he won't turn 18 until later this month. There's big upside here -- big downside as well.  Grade: C

 
No. 8: Blue Jays select JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis HS (MS)

Parker gained helium throughout the spring on account of his potentially above-average bat and likelihood of remaining on the infield (though probably not at shortstop). Fun fact: his brother Jacob, an outfielder, is also in this class. Grade: B

 
No. 7: Marlins select Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State

Arquette is listed as a shortstop, which means he could become just the fourth player of at least his size (6-foot-5) to appear in 50 or more games at shortstop in a single season since the wild card was coined -- and only Elly De La Cruz remained there for long. My guess is that he ends up at third base.The real draw here is that Arquette has good power, albeit with his own set of swing-and-miss concerns that could hamper his overall output. Grade: B

 
No. 6: Pirates select Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (CA)

Hernandez checks off a lot of the boxes you'd want with a potential plus starting pitcher: velocity, huge build, and a shockingly good changeup for a prepster. I am knocking this pick just a little because … well, the historical attrition rate of prep right-handers is terrible. This is a home-run swing, but I'm not sure he was the best possible selection given how his risk profile stacks up against some others still on the board. Grade: B-

 
No. 5: Cardinals select Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee

Doyle is a fascinating pitcher. He has probably the best heater in the class, but he's highly dependent on that offering at a time when MLB teams favor non-fastballs. (To be fair, he does have other pitches; he just didn't need to use them often.) Between that and a propulsive delivery, Doyle might've been typecast as a reliever 15 years ago. Instead, he'll get a chance to develop into a plus starting pitcher. Grade: A

 
No. 4: Rockies select Ethan Holliday, SS, Stillwater HS (OK)

Holliday marries a good approach with big-time strength from the left side. He's not going to remain at shortstop, however, and there's enough swing and miss in his game to give evaluators some pause. I think it's a fine pick for the Rockies, especially with how tough it is for any pitcher to be a "good" fit in Coors Field. Grade: A

 
No. 3: Mariners select Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU

Anderson would have been a defensible No. 1 pick. He's an SEC-vetted lefty with four above-average offerings who ought to be in the majors by this time next year. It doesn't hurt his chances of having a long career that the Mariners have demonstrated they're highly skilled at pitching development. Grade: A

 
No. 2: Angels select Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

The Angels have reliably gone slot or under with their first-round picks in recent years, all the while emphasizing collegiate talent that could move quickly. I have to assume the former is the case here, too -- the latter sure is. Bremner, who entered the spring in contention for the top of the draft, has an elite changeup and saw his performance tick up late in the year after rediscovering his fastball. I think there were better arms available, but that doesn't necessarily make this a bad pick -- it just depends on how much the Angels saved and who they use it on later. Grade: C

 
No. 1: Nationals select Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (OK)

I didn't think the Nationals had the stomach to take a 17-year-old, but I applaud the decision. Willits is the best prospect in the class, in my opinion. He's a well-rounded switch-hitter with the potential for four above-average or plus tools (everything but power). He also won't turn 18 until December, and there's plenty of research out there showing that this kind of competency at such a young age tends to be a positive indicator of future success -- Mike Trout and Francisco Lindor, for instance, were both drafted as 17-year-olds. This is the kind of long-term decision you want a team picking No. 1 to make. Grade: A

 
Commissioner Rob Manfred was booed as he walked to the podium to deliver his opening remarks. The draft has officially begun. The Nationals are on the clock.

Mike Axisa
July 13, 2025, 10:07 PM
Jul. 13, 2025, 6:07 pm EDT
 
Who else could go No. 1?

There's no clear-cut best draft candidate this year, lending some more intrigue to the night. Will the Nationals focus on a college player who could be in the majors sooner or a high schooler they can mold and develop? Hitter or pitcher? With a new interim GM, our guess is as good as anyone's.

2025 MLB Draft: Six candidates to go No. 1 as Nationals hold first pick, including a dark horse pitcher
R.J. Anderson
2025 MLB Draft: Six candidates to go No. 1 as Nationals hold first pick, including a dark horse pitcher
 
Ranking draft's top 30 prospects

Kade Anderson is the favorite to go No. 1. Ethan Holliday is the best-known name in the draft. But the best player? According to our R.J. Anderson, that is high school shortstop Eli Willits. Here are Anderson's complete top-30 player rankings:

2025 MLB Draft rankings: Top 30 players in class, including Eli Willits, Kade Anderson, Ethan Holliday, more
R.J. Anderson
2025 MLB Draft rankings: Top 30 players in class, including Eli Willits, Kade Anderson, Ethan Holliday, more
