2026 MLB All-Star voting opens: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, more up for honors in Philadelphia

Voting for the 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star Game opened on Wednesday. This year's Midsummer Classic, the 96th of its kind, will be held Tuesday, July 14, at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies.

Selection of All-Star starting position players and designated hitters for the American and National League teams will again be determined by fan vote. The voting will take place in two phases, the first of which is now active. Teams have already nominated one player each for each infield position and DH and three players each for the starting outfield posts. Fans will choose from those nominees, and write-in sports are also available.

Fans may vote online or via mobile devices at MLB.com/vote and any MLB team site, or via the MLB App and MLB Ballpark App. The first phase of voting is open until noon ET on June 25. Fans can vote up to five times each day during the initial phase of voting with an opportunity to vote for a sixth time in a separate mobile app.

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At the conclusion of the first phase, the pool of eligible players will be reduced significantly -- two at each infield position and DH and six total outfielders for each league. The leading vote-getter in each league for the first phase is automatically awarded a starting spot. That second phase will begin at noon ET on June 29 and conclude at noon ET on July 2. During that three-day window, fans may vote once per day for one finalist at each open infield position and DH and for three outfielders (two outfielders if that league's leading vote-getter from the first phase is an outfielder). Vote totals from the first phase reset to zero for the second phase. Fans may vote once per day during the second phase for a maximum of four times.

The All-Star starting lineups as voted on by fans will be announced on July 2, and the full rosters will be unveiled on July 6.

Rounding out the 32-player All-Star rosters are the 23 reserves and pitchers, which will be selected by a combination of "player ballot" choices and selections made by the commissioner's office. By rule, each of MLB's 30 teams will be represented by at least one player. Starting pitchers are selected by each manager -- Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League and John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays on the American League side. All-Star managers will also determine the batting order.

All-Star week in Philadelphia will also include the HBCU Classic on Friday, July 10; the MLB Draft starting on Saturday, July 11; the Futures Game on Sunday, July 12; and the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 13.