2026 MLB trade deadline live updates: Rumors, latest news on Yankees, Phillies, more

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MLB trade deadline day has arrived. The 2026 MLB trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET on Monday, and there are plenty of teams with work left to do. That includes the Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs and Phillies, who figure to do some more deadline shopping over the next 10 hours. The biggest name of the deadline was dealt late Saturday night when the Tigers shipped Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Freddy Peralta (Rays), Luis Castillo (White Sox) and Kevin Gausman (Cubs) were also moved over the weekend.

So who's left on the market? Angels shortstop Zach Neto and Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward could be two of the most impactful hitters to move on Monday. On the pitching side, Robbie Ray, Casey Mize, Clay Holmes and Reid Detmers all could be dealt to contenders. And what about another blockbuster deal? There are some bigger names who have found themselves in rumors in recent days, including Padres closer Mason Miller, Nationals All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams and Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman.

Entering Monday, 21 teams across baseball are either in playoff position or within four games of a postseason spot. It's a market that has created more buyers than sellers, but teams have started to pick their lanes. That includes the Tigers, Blue Jays and Nationals selling pieces off despite still being in the wild-card hunt.

What does Monday have in store? CBS Sports will be following the latest rumors and trades with live updates and analysis. Follow along below.