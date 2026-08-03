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2026 MLB trade deadline live updates: Rumors, latest news on Yankees, Phillies, more

Trade deadline day has arrived in Major League Baseball; will we see another blockbuster move before 6 p.m. ET?

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MLB trade deadline day has arrived. The 2026 MLB trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET on Monday, and there are plenty of teams with work left to do. That includes the Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs and Phillies, who figure to do some more deadline shopping over the next 10 hours. The biggest name of the deadline was dealt late Saturday night when the Tigers shipped Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Freddy Peralta (Rays), Luis Castillo (White Sox) and Kevin Gausman (Cubs) were also moved over the weekend.

So who's left on the market? Angels shortstop Zach Neto and Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward could be two of the most impactful hitters to move on Monday. On the pitching side, Robbie Ray, Casey Mize, Clay Holmes and Reid Detmers all could be dealt to contenders. And what about another blockbuster deal? There are some bigger names who have found themselves in rumors in recent days, including Padres closer Mason Miller, Nationals All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams and Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. 

Entering Monday, 21 teams across baseball are either in playoff position or within four games of a postseason spot. It's a market that has created more buyers than sellers, but teams have started to pick their lanes. That includes the Tigers, Blue Jays and Nationals selling pieces off despite still being in the wild-card hunt.

What does Monday have in store? CBS Sports will be following the latest rumors and trades with live updates and analysis. Follow along below.

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Buying teams' biggest needs

Not everyone gets what they want, but here's what some of the buyers are looking for on deadline day

Cubs: (more) pitching
Phillies: outfielder
Yankees: catcher
Red Sox: shortstop
Astros: outfielder
Rays: offense
Braves: pitching
Padres: starting pitcher

Kate Feldman
August 3, 2026, 12:30 PM
Aug. 03, 2026, 8:30 am EDT
 
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Who's left on the starting pitching market?

The weekend was mostly about starting pitching on the trade market. Tarik Skubal is a Dodger. Freddy Peralta is a Ray. Kevin Gausman is a Cub. Luis Castillo is a White Sock.

Your favorite team hasn't added the impact arm you're hoping for yet? Well, there's still time and there are still quality starters out there. Mike Axisa runs through the other candidates who could move today, from Skubal's old Detroit teammate to a former Cy Young winner in San Francisco.

So you missed out on Tarik Skubal: The best starting pitchers still available on the trade market
Mike Axisa
So you missed out on Tarik Skubal: The best starting pitchers still available on the trade market
 
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White Sox acquire Mets reliever in overnight move

The AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox are continuing to buy at the 2026 MLB trade deadline. The White Sox added reliever Huascar Brazobán from the New York Mets in an overnight move, per The Athletic. Minor-league pitchers Gabe Davis and Zach Franklin are heading to the Mets in return.

Brazobán, a righty, has been one of the Mets' best bullpen arms this season. He has a 2.56 ERA (162 ERA+) in 46 outings this season and a career-low 1.006 WHIP. Brazobán, 36, is under team control for three more seasons after 2026.
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