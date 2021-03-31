The Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A affiliates of the Reds, announced on Wednesday that their mascot costume was found safe one day after being stolen. Police say the Looie the Lookout costume was taken from AT&T Field, along with hundreds of dollars in merchandise and equipment. Authorities claim the suspect(s) broke into a locked office to take the costume and other items.

The team was relieved to have their beloved costume back, tweeting out the news and thanking those who helped recover the mascot.

In the release from the team announcing they found the mascot, the Lookouts also included a quote from Loouise the Lookout, another mascot for the team that is often seen at events with Looie.

"I'm so happy to have my teammate back at home. I can't wait to hear him recount the tale of his last 24 hours," it read.

Other minor league mascots also commented on the ordeal.

Lookouts President Rich Mozingo commented on the return of Looie saying, "Everyone in the state of Tennessee can now breathe a sigh of relief. We are once again overwhelmed by the support of the Chattanooga community."

The Lookouts kick off their season at home on May 4 when they host the Rocket City Trash Pandas. It is the first time in 20 months that the team will be able to invite fans to their game.