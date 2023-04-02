A year ago Trayce Thompson, younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, was a godsend for a Los Angeles Dodgers team that was shockingly thin in the outfield. Acquired in a cash trade with the Detroit Tigers on June 20, Thompson slashed .268/.364/.537 with 13 home runs in 74 games following the deal. It was far and away his most successful MLB stint.

Thompson performed so well last year that the Dodgers were comfortable non-tendering Cody Bellinger in the offseason and plugging Thompson into center field most of the time. On Saturday, Thompson drew his first start of the new season, and he responded with MLB's first three-homer game of 2023. He went 3 for 4 with eight RBI in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks (LAD 10, ARI 1).

Thompson quickly broke Saturday's game open with a first inning grand slam against Madison Bumgarner. He then slugged a three-run shot against Kevin Ginkel in the fifth inning and a solo homer against Carlos Vargas in the eighth inning. Thompson struck out in the third inning as well. Here are his three homers:

Only four other players have a multi-homer game this season: Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron, Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall, Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson and Texas Rangers DH Mitch Garver. Cron and Thompson are currently tied for the MLB lead with three home runs apiece.

Thompson is the eighth player in Dodgers' franchise history with an eight RBI game. Only two players -- James Loney and Hall of Famer Gil Hodges -- have driven in more runs in a Dodgers uniform. Loney and Hodges each had a nine RBI game.

The Dodgers last had a three-homer game in 2020, when Mookie Betts did the honors against the San Diego Padres.