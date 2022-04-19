The Los Angeles Dodgers stumbled out of the gate, losing two of three at Colorado in their first series of the 2022 MLB season. They have rebounded quickly, however, winning their next seven contests, including the opener of their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Los Angeles (8-2) looks to clinch its third straight series victory when it hosts Atlanta (5-7) on Tuesday. The Dodgers improved to 5-0 at home on Monday as they scored the game's first six runs en route to a 7-4 triumph. Lefty Max Fried (0-2, 5.73 ERA) is scheduled to start for Atlanta, while the Dodgers will send righty Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.38 ERA to the hill.

Dodgers vs. Braves money line: Los Angeles -150, Atlanta +130

Dodgers vs. Braves over-under: 8 runs

Dodgers vs. Braves run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+140)

LAD: The Dodgers are 44-12 in their last 56 home games

ATL: The Braves are 13-6 in their last 19 contests against National League West teams

Why you should back the Dodgers

After spending the first 12 seasons of his major-league career with Atlanta, Freddie Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million contract with Los Angeles in March and immediately sent a message to his former team. In his first at-bat against the Braves in Monday's series opener, Freeman sent an 0-1 pitch from Huascar Ynoa over the left-center field wall for his first home run with the Dodgers. The 32-year-old first baseman has gotten off to a strong start with his new club, batting .325 with five RBIs and eight runs scored in 10 contests.

Trea Turner also has been strong in his first full season with Los Angeles, hitting safely in nine of his first 10 games. The 28-year-old shortstop, who was acquired from Washington last July and went on to win the NL batting title, is hitting .310 with a homer and 10 RBIs after recording a three-run double in Monday's win. Buehler has yet to lose to the Braves in the regular season, going 2-0 with a 2.79 ERA in three career starts.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta has fared well when it has racked up the hits this season, going 5-1 when recording at least eight in a game. Matt Olson has been a major contributor in that department as he has registered seven multi-hit performances in 12 contests during his first season with the Braves and three straight after going 3-for-4 on Monday. The 28-year-old first baseman, who was acquired from Oakland in March to replace Freeman, has posted four three-hit efforts this year and gone 8-for-12 over his last three contests.

The Braves were third in the majors last season with 239 home runs and have been flexing their muscles early on in 2022. Atlanta leads the NL with 15 blasts as Ozzie Albies has belted five while Marcell Ozuna has gone deep four times. Atlanta banged out 10 hits in Monday's series opener, including five for extra bases.

