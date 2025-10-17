The American League Championship Series continues Friday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The road team has won all four games this series -- the Seattle Mariners won Games 1 and 2, then the Toronto Blue Jays won Games 3 and 4. The ALCS is tied 2-2 and is now a best-of-three series. One way or the other, it will be decided at Rogers Centre. The ALCS can not end Friday. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Game 5 will begin at 6:08 p.m. ET, so it will be an afternoon game in Seattle, and the shadows figure to come into play. Game 1 hero Bryce Miller will start for the Mariners. Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman will be on the other side.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 5 below.