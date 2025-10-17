Skip to Main Content
Mariners vs. Blue Jays live updates: Cal Raleigh, Seattle hosting Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto in Game 5

With the series lead on the line, it's a pivotal Game 5 on Friday evening

The American League Championship Series continues Friday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The road team has won all four games this series -- the Seattle Mariners won Games 1 and 2, then the Toronto Blue Jays won Games 3 and 4. The ALCS is tied 2-2 and is now a best-of-three series. One way or the other, it will be decided at Rogers Centre. The ALCS can not end Friday. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Game 5 will begin at 6:08 p.m. ET, so it will be an afternoon game in Seattle, and the shadows figure to come into play. Game 1 hero Bryce Miller will start for the Mariners. Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman will be on the other side. 

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 5 below.

Dominic Canzone foul ball

There's a replay review on Canzone's fly ball over the left-field wall, but the call will be upheld. It was barely foul, but it was foul nonetheless.

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2025, 12:32 AM
Oct. 17, 2025, 8:32 pm EDT
 
George Springer hit by pitch

Springer was struck with a LOUD pitch on the knee. It was 95.6 miles per hour directly on bone. That's rough. He tried to walk it off and stay in the game, but the limp was pretty bad and Joey Loperfido enters as a pinch runner for Springer. This could definitely impact the rest of the series. Springer's been amazing this season.

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2025, 12:24 AM
Oct. 17, 2025, 8:24 pm EDT
 
Blue Jays take 2-1 lead

Alejandro Kirk led off the inning with a double. Then, with one out, Ernie Clement singled to right fielder. The squatty Kirk is the slowest runner in baseball. The throw from right fielder Dominic Canzone was far up the line, though, allowing Kirk to score. 

Any throw even reasonably close to home plate probably gets Kirk. Costly miscue by the Mariners. 

It is 2-1 Blue Jays. This marks their first lead of the game.

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2025, 12:00 AM
Oct. 17, 2025, 8:00 pm EDT
 
Leadoff double

Alejandro Kirk comes through with a leadoff double off Woo.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 11:54 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 7:54 pm EDT
 
Here comes Woo.

 
Pulling Bryce Miller

The broadcast is going to great lengths to say that the Mariners and manager Dan Wilson pulled Bryce Miller too soon, since he had only thrown 56 pitches and hadn't allowed a run. Keep in mind, though, he was pretty fortunate to escape the previous inning, the Mariners have starter Bryan Woo available in relief and Miller had an ERA north of 5 in the regular season. I know the move seems like it backfired with the two-out, RBI double to tie the game, but I still think it was the correct move. I'm confused at their confusion. Miller isn't an ace and they're talking like he is.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 11:37 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 7:37 pm EDT
 
Blue Jays tie the game

George Springer launches a double against Matt Brash to tie it at 1-1 in the fifth.

 
Miller is done. Escaped trouble last inning and held the Blue Jays without a run, though he's on the hook for the runner on first.

 
Woo is warming. Stands to reason he could begin the fifth.

 
Here's Raleigh's great play

The Mariners were by up a run in the top of the fourth with the bases loaded and one out. Ernie Clement hit a tapper in front of the plate, and Cal Raleigh -- one of two real candidates for the AL MVP Award -- pounced on it and turned an inning-ending double play.

Plays do not get much bigger or better than this:

The Mariners are still up 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

 
Heck of a play by Raleigh to turn two and end the threat.

 
I was wrong.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 11:14 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 7:14 pm EDT
 
First guess: I really don't think the Mariners should let Bryce Miller stay in to face Daulton Varsho.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 11:12 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 7:12 pm EDT
 
Huge trouble now. The bases are loaded with no out.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 11:11 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 7:11 pm EDT
 
Trouble for Bryce Miller

Nathan Lukas with a leadoff double and that brings Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the plate with the tying run in scoring position. The Mariners aren't going to mess with it, as they intentionally walk him. That means two on, no out for Alejandro Kirk.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 11:09 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 7:09 pm EDT
 
Seattle takes 1-0 lead on Suárez homer

The Mariners have struck first here in the second. Eugenio Suárez, the biggest bat traded at the deadline, launched the following blast off right-hander Kevin Gausman.

Take a look:

Suárez, an impending free agent, homered 49 times during the regular season.

 
Leo Rivas is at second base again tonight. He just made a terrific lunging catch behind second base to take a single away from Ernie Clement. Jorge Polanco, who is at DH rather than second base, doesn't make that play, or even come close to it.

Mike Axisa
October 17, 2025, 10:35 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 6:35 pm EDT
 
Cal Raleigh double

The stars have both started with two-baggers. That's fun.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 10:23 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 6:23 pm EDT
 
Guerrero, who started this series cold, has been hot since. Two-out double here in the first.

 
Game 5 is underway

Bryce Miller's first pitch to George Springer is a fastball for a called strike.

Mike Axisa
October 17, 2025, 10:11 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 6:11 pm EDT
 
Game 5 is underway

Miller delivers a strike to get us started.

 
Game 5 starting lineups

First, here is the lineup for the visiting Blue Jays:

1. DH George Springer, RHB
2. LF Nathan Lukes, LHB
3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., RHB
4. C Alejandro Kirk, RHB
5. CF Daulton Varsho, LHB
6. 3B Ernie Clement, RHB
7. RF Addison Barger, LHB
8. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa, RHB
9. SS Andrés Giménez, LHB

SP Kevin Gausman, RHP

That's the same exact lineup that scored eight runs in the Game 4 win. If it ain't broke, why change it? Reminder: Anthony Santander has a back injury and was removed from the roster prior to Game 4. He is done for the ALCS, and, by rule, he is not eligible to play in the World Series should the Blue Jays advance.

Here now is the starting nine for the home Mariners:

1. CF Julio Rodríguez, RHB
2. C Cal Raleigh, SHB
3. DH Jorge Polanco, SHB
4. 1B Josh Naylor, LHB
5. LF Randy Arozarena, RHB
6. 3B Eugenio Suárez, RHB
7. SS JP Crawford, LHB
8. DH Dominic Canzone, LHB
9. 2B Leo Rivas, SHB

SP Bryce Miller, RHP

That's new-look lineup for the Mariners, who scored two runs in Game 2 and have scored nine runs in the three games outside their 10-run outburst in Game 2. Arozarena moves down from leadoff to the No. 5 spot, Polanco and Naylor each move up a spot, and Crawford trades places with Canzone. Arozarena is 2 for 15 (.133) with eight strikeouts in four ALCS games. The lineup demotion is warranted.

Mike Axisa
October 17, 2025, 9:20 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 5:20 pm EDT
 
The importance of Game 5

With the series tied 2-2, it goes without saying Game 5 is monumentally important. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have won the series 70% of the time. It wasn't long ago that a team won the series after being down 3-2 though. In 2023, both the Rangers (vs. Astros) and Diamondbacks (vs. Phillies) came back to win their Championship Series after being down 3-2 going into Game 6. 

Mike Axisa
October 17, 2025, 9:00 PM
Oct. 17, 2025, 5:00 pm EDT
