Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer exited the seventh inning of Friday's ALCS Game 5 against the Seattle Mariners after he was struck on the right knee by an errant sinker from right-hander Bryan Woo.

Here's a look at the pitch in question, which was 95.6 mph:

Springer initially tried to stay in the game, but after heading to first base he retreated to the dugout, all the while visibly limping. Springer was replaced by fellow outfielder Joey Loperfido, who was only added to the roster on Thursday, replacing injured outfielder Anthony Santander.

Springer, 36, had enjoyed a resurgent season this year for the Blue Jays. He batted .309/.399/.560 with 32 home runs and 18 stolen bases. His 161 OPS+ represented a new career best, and his contributions were worth an estimated 4.8 Wins Above Replacement.

The Blue Jays held a 2-1 advantage at the time of Springer's departure. He hit a game-tying double in the fifth inning. A win would place the Blue Jays one more victory away from claiming the AL pennant and advancing to the team's first World Series since 1993.

Major League Baseball's rules surrounding playoff rosters dictate that if a player is removed during the course of a round, he is ineligible for the subsequent round. As such, it's plausible to suggest that the Blue Jays -- if they do advance -- would have to manage without either Springer or Santander.