Former Major League Baseball star Mark Teixeira is headed to Capitol Hill after winning the election for the United States House of Representatives seat in Texas' 21st district on Tuesday. Teixeira, the Republican candidate, beat Democrat Kristin Hook, a former federal scientist.

Teixeira will now take over the seat vacated by Republican Chip Roy, who didn't seek re-election.

"Together, we can build a better future for our families, our neighbors, and every community across Texas 21," Teixeira said in a statement. "I'm excited to get to work. I will be praying for all of you and for the future of this great nation. God bless Texas, and God bless America."

He was a rare win for the GOP in Texas on Tuesday, as Democrat Gina Hinojosa won the gubernatorial race and Democrat James Talarico flipped the Senate seat.

Teixeira, 46, was born and raised in Maryland before attending Georgia Tech as a big-time prospect. He was selected fifth overall in the first round of the 2001 Draft by the Rangers. He then came up through the Rangers' system and spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the ballclub. He was traded to the Braves in 2007, then to the Angels in 2008 before signing a long-term free agent deal with the Yankees prior to the 2009 season. He finished his career with the Yankees.

In parts of 14 seasons, Teixeira hit .268/.360/.509 (126 OPS+) with 409 home runs, 1,298 RBI, five Gold Gloves, three All-Star Games, three Silver Sluggers and a World Series ring.

Teixeira is one of several familiar sports faces up for election on Tuesday. Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville won the Alabama gubernatorial race and former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya lost the Minnesota Senate race.