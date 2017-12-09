MLB Hot Stove: Yankees reportedly working on trade for Giancarlo Stanton

On Friday, we learned that Marlins slugger, reigning NL MVP, and frontline trade candidate Giancarlo Stanton would not approve a deal to the Cardinals or Giants. Since those two teams had been most active in discussions with the Marlins, this has led to a reset. Reportedly, Stanton, who has a full no-trade clause as part of his 13-year, $325 million contract, will approve a deal with the Yankees, Dodgers, Astros, or Cubs. So if the Marlins want to offload Stanton, it'll likely have to be in a trade with one of those four teams.

Into that reduced fray steps the Yankees. The goods ...

#Yankees in play for Stanton, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 9, 2017

And ...

Sources: Yankees making progress on a trade for Giancarlo Stanton. One source cautioned nothing done. Another was confident it’s moving toward that. Either way, momentum for Stanton to Yankees is significant. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2017

The Yankees, who came within one win of the pennant in 2017, are very much in contending mode right now, and they have an exceptionally bright future thanks to some impressive young talent. It makes sense that they'd want to add one of baseball's best talents to an already impressive roster. Needless to say, having both Aaron Judge and Stanton in the same outfield is compelling in the extreme.

While the Yankees are working to get under the luxury tax threshold (especially now that, under the new CBA, the penalties are far more punitive), which means they may want to send some dead money the other way in any deal for Stanton. At present, the Yankees are at about $160 million committed for 2018, and the tax threshold for the upcoming season is $197 million. They have some room, but Stanton would eat up much of it.

Would the Marlins be open to accommodating that goal? Now that they're working with a limited pool of potential trading partners, their leverage is not what it once was. As such, they're likely not going to be able to offload as much of the $295 million left on Stanton's contract that would've been able to in a deal with St. Louis or San Francisco. So it's possible the Yankees -- or Dodgers, who also have luxury tax concerns -- can make this new Stanton dynamic work within their long-term budget goals. Speaking of which ...

There’s progress on Yankees Stanton talk and hope, but hurdles remain. It’d likely be a mix of prospects with a high-priced veteran “(s) going to Miami too. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2017

High-priced Yankee veterans include the likes of Chase Headley, Jacoby Ellsbury, and Brett Gardner. Also ...

Also notable is that Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is of course a Yankees legend, and he's deeply familiar with the current Yankee front office. Along those same lines ...

As #Yankees and #Marlins discuss Giancarlo Stanton trade, per @Ken_Rosenthal and @JeffPassan, remember that new Marlins exec Gary Denbo knows Yankees farm system as well as anyone on planet. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2017

As for the merits of Stanton, they're obvious. He's coming off a 2017 season in which he mashed 59 homers and slugged .631. For his career, the 28-year-old owns an OPS+ of 146. Put him on a Yankees offense that last season ranked second in the AL in runs scored and led the majors with 241 homers? That's a powerhouse lineup, to say the least.

There are a lot of hurdles and complications to this one, as the Giants and Cardinals would surely attest. The idea of Stanton in pinstripes possibly batting in front of Judge is sufficiently tantalizing.